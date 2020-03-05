The First Minister has said it "looks increasingly unlikely" that Scotland will be able to contain the coronavirus spread "indefinitely".

And Nicola Sturgeon has warned of an expection that coronavirus numbers will rise "possibly very rapidly" in the days to come.

She was speaking in parliament following confirmation of six positive cases in Scotland.

And one older patient in England with underlying health conditions has become the first in the UK to die.

Ms Sturgeon stressed that Scotland was currently in the containment phase of the Covid-19 outbreak.

And she admitted that they are looking to encourage and ask those who are recently retired from the national health service to come back, if that is required as part of the Scottish Government's contingency plans.

Ms Sturgeon said: "If people follow the advice, if we ensure confirmed cases are isolated, that contacts are traced and given appropriate advice and the public follow the advice on personal hygiene, then we can continue to have a degree of success in stopping the spread from individual to individual.

"And it is important that we do that as long as possible.

"That said, I think we all recognise and accept that it looks increasingly unlikely that we will be able to contain this outbreak indefinitely, so therefore it is likely that we will move into what is called the delay phase of the virus and that may be reasonably soon but that will be guided by the best scientific advice.

"When we are in that phase, the focus will be very much on seeking to slow down the spread and reduce the peak—the number of people who are infected at any one time. As we take decisions about that, it is important that we are informed by good-quality scientific advice."

She added: "To reassure people in such groups [those who already suffer vulnerabilities], I again point to the importance of the containment phase.

"We may not be able to contain the virus indefinitely, but every day and week in which we manage that and thereby take a potential future peak out of the winter period and into spring and summer, we help to reduce the impact.

"The messages to all of us to wash our hands properly and to follow the advice on what to do when we cough and sneeze are important. I am very aware that politicians telling people how to wash their hands sounds patronising, but it is really important.

"If all of us who are healthy do that, it helps to protect those who are more vulnerable. In all of our planning for potential escalation, it is absolutely the top of our priority list to make sure that we target resources to the most vulnerable."

Ms Sturgeon said they are obtaining lists of retired healthcare professionals who might be able to give added support from—for example—the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives.

"It is very important to be frank and honest with the public and to give them as much information as possible—that was a very important approach during the swine flu pandemic just over a decade ago—and to seek to reassure the public that, although this is a serious situation that is being taken seriously, there are well-established plans in place that are in the process of being implemented," she said.

Cases of coronavirus in the UK have more than doubled in 48 hours as the country moves towards the delay phase of tackling the virus.

Some 115 people in the UK have now tested positive for the virus. Just two days ago there were 51 UK cases.

In Scotland, tests for the bug are being carried out in Glasgow and Edinburgh, but there are plans to have another testing facility in Tayside.

Ms Sturgeon added: "Difficult decisions will potentially be involved—ministers will not take those decisions lightly but, equally, we will not hesitate in doing exactly what is required to protect the public for as long, and as best, as we possibly can."

She said increasing the number of NHS beds was "among the issues" that they are currently assessing.

"Although it would be premature to give numbers on that right now, it is likely that we will need increased facilities for hospital care—including intensive hospital care—and also to be prepared to treat in the community more people who can be treated there in order to ensure that our hospital capacity is there for those who need it most," said Ms Sturgeon.

"We are still in a phase of learning more about the operation of the virus - that point would be made right now not just in every country across the UK, but in every country across the world. Our knowledge is incomplete, which makes it all the more important that we have in place plans that are well established and developed, but also flexible enough to respond to the reality as we face it. The Scottish Government will continue to ensure that that work is done."