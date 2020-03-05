The personal information of 900,000 Virgin Media customers in the UK has been left unsecured online for 10 months enabling a third-party to access the data.

The information was accessed "on at least one occasion" by an unknown user but Virgin do not know the full extent of the breach.

The database, which was for marketing purposes, contained phone numbers, home and email addresses.

Virgin said it did not include passwords or financial details and the information was accessible from April 2019 until February 28, 2020.

It is estimated the breach affects about 15 percent of Virgin Media's paying customers, including some with Virgin Mobile.

The company said the breach did not happen due to a hack but occurred as the database was incorrectly configured by a member of staff not following the correct procedures.

The firm was alerted to the problem on Friday after it was spotted by an independent security researcher.

The company said almost all of those affected were Virgin customers with television or fixed-line telephone accounts, although the database also included some Virgin Mobile customers as well as potential customers referred by friends as part of a promotion.

Virgin Media has informed the Information Commissioner's Office as required, and launched a forensic investigation.

Lutz Schüler, chief executive of Virgin Media, which is owned by US cable group, Liberty Global, said: "We recently became aware that one of our marketing databases was incorrectly configured which allowed unauthorised access. We immediately solved the issue by shutting down access."

"Protecting our customers' data is a top priority and we sincerely apologise.

"Based upon our investigation, Virgin Media does believe that the database was accessed on at least one occasion but we do not know the extent of the access or if any information was actually used."

Virgin Media said it would be emailing those affected to warn them about the risks of phishing, nuisance calls and identity theft and would include a reminder not to click on unknown links in emails and not to provide personal details to unverified callers.

Adam French, Which? consumer rights expert, said: “This data breach has exposed the data of almost a million Virgin Media customers and whilst no financial details or passwords were included, those customers are likely to be worried. It is vital that Virgin Media continues to provide clear information on what has happened.

"For anyone concerned they could be affected - it's good practice to update your password after a data breach. Also, be wary of emails regarding the breach, as scammers may try and take advantage of it.”

Speaking at a media conference in London, Mr Schüler added: "There is no evidence that the data taken has been used in the wrong way."

"We all have enough on our plate with coronavirus at the moment but we have to be open about it."