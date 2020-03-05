Sir Billy Connolly has revealed he is "finished with stand-up" because of his Parkinson's diagnosis.

The Glasgow-born comedian, 77, retired in 2018 but said last year that he hoped to continue performing in some way.

However, he told Sky News: "I'm finished with stand-up - it was lovely and it was lovely being good at it.

"It was the first thing I was ever good at."

Sir Billy made his diagnosis public in 2013. He said it had "made my brain work differently... and you need a good brain for comedy".

Currently forging a career as an artist, he was speaking at the launch of his new work, Born On A Rainy Day.

He added: "I'm always being asked to go to Parkinson's things and spend time with Parkinson's people, having lunch or something like that.

"And I don't approve of it.

"I don't think you should let Parkinson's define you and all your pals be Parkinson's people. I don't think it's particularly good for you. So I don't do it."

He also told Sky News that people should listen more to poets and comedians.

"They're telling the truth," he said.

"Anybody who listens to Boris needs professional help because he's a big, silly toff and Britain's been listening to big, silly toffs for years."

The exhibition of Sir Billy's latest work runs at Castle Fine Arts in London until March 12.

The work goes on sale online on March 13.