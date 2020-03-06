The answer to the problems facing the high street will be found on the high street so, before its recent renovation, I took a walk up and down Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow and asked the people who work there what the issues were and how to fix them and they said one thing over and over again: business rates, business rates, business rates.

The people I spoke to were worried about a few other issues too: the licensing laws for example and the proliferation of cheap bars (“Jelly Belly Shots! 7 flavours! £1 each!”) as well as the state of the street itself, which has now been improved by the £115m upgrade. However, the issue that really concerned them was the tax burden and the fact that it seems to be getting worse.

Take this week’s news for example. According to the Scottish Government’s budget watchdog the Scottish Fiscal Commission, the business rates burden is likely to rise by 25% in the next three years, from £2.75bn this year to £3.4bn in 2023/24. The Government says part of the reason is that appeals made after the 2017 re-evaluations are finally being settled; it also wheeled out that old familiar excuse: “things are worse in England”. But the result is the same: businesses are going to have to pay a lot more tax.

The 2017 Barclay review into business rates, which was implemented by Holyrood on Thursday, was supposed to make things better and to some extent it will – reviewing the rates every three years instead of five for instance. But the opportunity for profound and radical reform has been missed. There will be no revolution or reinvention of the business rates system, only repair and patch-up.

But even the patch-ups have not fixed many of the systemic problems. The assessment system, for example, still throws up gross disparities between different types of businesses. And even at three years, rates are not reviewed often enough which means a business can be paying tax based on an old model (it happened to the oil and gas firms in Aberdeen). City centre rates are also still way too high compared to the rates for out-of-town shopping malls, creating a disincentive to move into the centre of towns and cities where they’re needed.

And underlying it all is the problem that has yet to be tackled, which is that business rates are based on the old idea that most of us shop on the high street, which, as we know, is increasingly not the case. Indeed, at precisely the same time as British people have adopted the habit of moaning about the state of the high street, they have also adopted online shopping with greater alacrity than other European countries. In other words, British shoppers are decrying a situation which they helped to create and the tax system needs to reflect that.

What this means in practice is reducing the tax burden on businesses on the high street and raising the money from elsewhere. In a world in which a chain as mighty as John Lewis is struggling (the company warned this week it might have to close stores), it cannot be right that firms that provide investment and employment are so heavily taxed. At the very least, the tax should be flexible so it can be zero-rated in areas that need new shops or when profits are falling or low. Indeed, why can’t we move towards abolishing business rates altogether?

To make up the shortfall, the system would obviously need to be reformed to raise taxes instead from those who can most afford it. In the business world, that would mean a large digital services charge on companies like Google and Amazon that are still paying grossly low levels of tax. It would also help if the Scottish Government did what it once said it would and reformed council tax so it’s fairer and raises more money from the better-off.

Moving towards such a system would involve an increased cost for ordinary taxpayers because digital companies would inevitably pass the cost on to their customers, and some people would have to pay more council tax. But we cannot go on as we are. The competition between the high street and online, between bricks-and-mortar and keyboard, needs to be fairer. And the system needs to be re-calibrated so that tax is never so high that it damages business.

Most importantly, however, the Scottish Government, and Scotland’s councils, need to change their attitude to the high street and stop squeezing the goose for more eggs. The goose, I’m afraid to say, is ailing. The goose might die. We need to stop acting like it’s still big and fat and juicy.