HeraldScotland
HeraldScotland

Coronavirus in Scotland: Latest updates as first patient in UK dies

1
Menu

Coronavirus in Scotland: Latest updates as world tackles global epidemic

By Stephen Mcilkenny

Last updated:

    On Thursday evening, an older patient, reported to be a woman in her 70s, became the first person in the UK to die after being diagnosed.

HeraldScotland
News
Jobs
Coronavirus
Sport
Opinion
Arts&Ents
BusinessHQ
Politics
Notices
Lifestyle
Puzzles
Think Dementia