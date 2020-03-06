Concert-goers at last night's Lewis Capaldi concert in Glasgow have slammed Hydro bosses over a lack of running water.

It comes as the Scottish Government is urging the public to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus with regular handwashing.

Around 14,000 Capaldi fans packed into the Clydeside venue last night as the 23-year-old performed on what he called "one of the best days of his life".

But some have now expressed anger at the venue after a water pressure issue - meaning a lack of water coming from the taps and no flushing toilets.

Louise Bennie wrote on Twitter: "Not a great idea to have a sold-out gig, during a worldwide virus outbreak in a venue with no running water and no flushing toilets!!

"Health, safety and experience of gig-goers obviously not a priority #poor".

Lynne McCrae added: "No water in the building, toilets overflowing, no water to wash hands #bringoncoronavirus".

Rowena Johnstone wrote: "No running water??? Really!

"14000 people and no flushing toilets or able to wash your hands???

"Not acceptable at any time but especially now!"

And Holly Fraser added: "The middle of this coronavirus fiasco and the Hydro have NO WATER in the bathroom raps - luckily lots of gals were being v kind and sharing hand sanitizer".

A total of 116 cases of the new Covid-19 strain have now been confirmed in the UK, including six in Scotland.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Forth Valley reported their first positive tests yesterday, with patients also being treated in Ayrshire, Tayside and two in Grampian. None are seriously ill.

At the time, the Hydro replied on social media saying the issue was brought to their attention and staff were "looking into it".

And a spokeswoman for the venue has since told the Glasgow Times: “We had a short period of loss of water pressure on one level of the arena last night.

"We immediately diverted additional water from another area to resolve the situation and we provided hand sanitizer units to the area whilst we fixed the problem.”