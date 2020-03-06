The Scottish government has confirmed 11 people have tested positive for the Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus.

Over 1,500 tests have now been carried out for the condition, with five new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

They include the first cases to be recorded in the Lothians and Fife and additional outbreaks in the Forth Valley and Grampian regions.

It comes after three new patients were found to have the disease on Thursday.

Two cases have now been declared in Fife, with one confirmed in the Lothians.

Grampian has three recorded cases, the most of anywhere else in the country, while Forth Valley has two.

Ayrshire and Arran, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Tayside all have one confirmed case each.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK as of 7am on Friday has risen to 163 from 115 at 9am on Thursday, the Department of Health said.

The Department of Health said more than 20,000 people had been tested for the virus.

A daily update of figures on its website said: “As of 7am on 6 March 2020, 20,338 people have been tested in the UK, of which 20,175 were confirmed negative and 163 were confirmed as positive. One patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has died.”

Samples taken from an elderly patient who died at Milton Keynes Hospital are currently being investigated for coronavirus.