TWO prominent SNP activists have quit the party over the toxic GRA debate.

Emma Cuthbertson, a transgender woman and former SNP women's officer announced she had left the party this afternoon, just hours after LGBT activist Lee Martin also announced he was quitting.

Martin cited the toll of the growing row over proposed reforms to the Gender Recognition Act as reasons for handing in his membership card, while Cuthbertson announced she would also be stepping down from the LGBT Independence group Out for Indy (OFI).

She wrote " I have today for health reasons resigned from OFI and the SNP" and proceeded to thank MPs Angela Crawley and Mhairi Black, as well as SNP Equalities Convener Fiona Robertson "for all the support they offered me".

She added: "There will be no further comment at this time. #Broken #EqualityForAll"

Hannah Bardell, MP for Livingston, offered support and said: " So very sad to hear this Emma, please take care and know many of us are with you. Hope at some point in the future you might find a way back to us. Regardless you’ll always have support from many in the SNP. Solidarity and love."

Martin also announced his decision on social media, stating that he had suffered such severe abuse that he had experienced PTSD.

He wrote: " With a heavy heart, I have left the SNP

"The transphobia & homophobia is astounding from some. The abuse I get for just standing up for trans people has been triggering for my PTSD.

"I am fully committed to independence but that doesn't come at the expense of #EqualityForAll."

Anniesland SNP councillor Elspeth Kerr replied, stating she had also suffered abuse.

She wrote: " I am sorry you have left. I have taken a lot of abuse for supporting trans and non binary rights and supporting the GRA so people can simply be who they are.

I am shocked and appalled by the trans phobia that still exists and don't understand how people can't live and let live."

The SNP has been approached for comment