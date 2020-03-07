Embargo busters

THE SNP’s plan to spread out news of two of its MSPs standing down in 2021 went horribly awry last weekend. The party decreed Mike Russell’s exit was not to be made public until 2pm last Sunday, while Stewart Stevenson’s was under embargo till Monday. However, while the media respected the embargos, Nat James Dornan broke the latter on Twitter by letting slip Mr Stevenson was off too. Luckily for SNP media bosses, Mr Dornan is also standing down next year, and should do less damage.

Puss in Box

MR Russell’s departure announcement prompted a bizarre anecdote from SNP staffer Kieran Reape on Twitter. “He’ll hate me for this, but one of my jobs was to compile his ‘ministerial box’ together with papers he had to read and respond to,” he said of the serious-faced Brexit Secretary. “I used to put pics of random cats in with his papers so to make the process a little less boring, he would then rate them with a tick or a cross.” There you have it. Before there was Tinder there was Mouser.

Vision thing

MORE on the prophetic visions of Jackson Carlaw. When the Scottish Tories were looking for a debut Holyrood leader in 1998, JC declared he had found the very chap. “For our sakes and for Scotland’s sake it must be Malcolm Rifkind,” he gushed. Sir Malcolm unhelpfully ran a mile. JC soon switched horses, however, discovering David McLetchie was in fact “a leader towering over his Holyrood opposite numbers”. Fancy that.

Euphemism synonym

TWEEDY Scottish Secretary Alister Jack had his first Holyrood visit on Thursday, stomping his green wellies over the English language. When Boris Johnson said he wanted a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland, he actually meant a tunnel, he explained. “The bridge for me is a euphemism for a link, which is a tunnel,” he said, as Shakespeare turned in his grave. As for the House of Lords in the age of coronavirus, Mr Jack noted “men of a certain age” are at high risk. “There are many men of a certain age in the House of Lords, and if I was them I wouldn’t be turning up,” he added. Charming!

Jack Booze

WHACKO Jacko later treated the Holyrood hack pack to drinks, having previously cancelled after a clash of dates with former SNP spin-doctor Fergus Mutch. The latter’s delight at winning the beer-off was something to behold – as was the rush to the bar when journalists heard the last orders call on Thursday night. There was also much mirth at Mr Jack’s choice of venue, a swanky boozer called the Rowantree. This, famously, is also the name of the song warbled and put out on a CD by one Alex Salmond. If you haven’t heard it, count your blessings.

Honest John

SNP MSP John Mason may be never far from a Twitter gaffe, but he’s generally a polite and considerate chap in person. However at Wednesday’s finance committee he broadened his range into insults, with a very double-edged compliment to Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. He started his question: “I have to say after your excellent speech last week, I don’t know who wrote it, but it was very good...” The ensuing laughter came mainly from fellow Nat George Adam, although to be fair it was probably in utter disbelief.