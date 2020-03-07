TRANSPORT chiefs in Scotland and Northern Ireland have called on the UK Government not to “encroach” on devolved powers by building an underwater tunnel between the two countries.

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson wrote to UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps to “make clear” that he believed the money would be better spent on infrastructure across the country.

His Northern Irish counterpart Nichola Mallon MLA echoed Mr Matheson’s statement but added the assembly should receive the full allocation of the Barnett formula to invest in infrastructure.

It comes after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he favours the building of a tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland, and claimed Boris Johnson is “on the same page”.

Mr Matheson said: “Whilst we welcome your recent interest in cross-border transport infrastructure, you will no doubt be aware that the majority of transport matters are devolved to the Scottish Parliament and the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“Furthermore, we understand that consideration is now being given to a tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland instead of a bridge.

“You will recall, having previously written to you, that we both believe this money would be better spent on delivering the vital infrastructure investment our communities need in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“As we have also made clear to you previously, we believe infrastructure investment should be focused on projects that will improve lives, boost our economy and connectivity, support communities and crucially work to address the climate emergency.”

Ms Mallon’s letter contained similar content.

They both called on the UK Government to commit to a range of projects including extending HS2 to Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as supporting additional resources to deliver on a number of proposals to upgrade transport infrastructure in south-west Scotland.

The two ministers also said any future proposals which “encroach” into the devolved responsibilities of the Scottish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive should be “fully discussed” with the administrations.

Downing Street did not rule out that the Prime Minister is mulling the underground alternative instead of a previously proposed bridge.

Mr Johnson previously said serious consideration was being given to constructing a bridge between Portpatrick and Larne in Northern Ireland, but critics have raised numerous problems with the idea.

Mr Jack told MSPs a tunnel would better address some of the problems associated with the deep, stormy North Channel – part of which was used as a Second World War munitions dump.

He said: “The Prime Minister and I have had a number of conversations about it and I would say we’re on exactly the same page.”