Scotland Women's Six Nations match with France in Glasgow tomorrow has been postponed after a home player contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The player is being treated in "a health care facility but is otherwise well", say Scottish Rugby, while seven members of the Scotland playing and management staff are in self-isolation.
The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium.
It comes after Scotland women's last game, in Italy, was called off over coronavirus fears.
Scotland men v France at Murrayfield on Sunday is set to go ahead.
Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby's chief medical officer said, "We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed.
"We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice."
Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations made the postponement decision together.
The Scottish Government has also been briefed, according to Scottish Rugby.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.