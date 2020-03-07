I NOTE Professor June Andrews’s suggestion that the coming corona virus plague could be a heaven-sent solution to our bed-blocking crisis (“’It’s horrific but someone has to say it: Coronavirus deaths could be useful to Scots NHS’”, The Herald March 6)?

For those unaware of the problem these are a cohort of elderly medically-compromised ex-patients who are unable to be returned to the community they helped create because they cannot care for themselves. They are no longer wealth creators but are a substantial drain on our deliberately underfunded social services to which we all and they previously and possibly still do contribute to via our taxes. They languish in hospital beds not through their choice but as a result of decisions taken by our elected representatives in Westminster and Holyrood. That the situation exists at all is a disgrace, that someone in a position of influence having had professional and policy roles in the NHS can even suggest there could be benefits to society if these poor souls simply disappeared is hard to take, no matter how true the premise actually may be.

A country that can afford HS2, Trident and not to pursue tax avoiders can afford to properly fund its social services and its NHS and to treat these individuals in the manner their longstanding contribution to society deserves.

David J Crawford, Glasgow G12.

IF ever one wanted an example of the adage “it’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good’” one has it from the message from Professor June Anderson in speaking at Holyrood’s public audit committee. A pretty depressing message, particularly for those like myself over the biblical three score years and 10, with the description of a coronavirus pandemic proving “’quite useful” in disposing of many of those involved in bed blocking in hospital.

Clearly, she speaks as a former Scottish Government official. I will end with another saying from the past in Aesop’s Fables: “Be careful what you wish for.”

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

I SHOULD congratulate Professor June Andrews’s bravery and honesty regarding her comment on the coronavirus inadvertently weeding out some of the elderly and infirm from our hospital population and easing the burden on our NHS. However, on later reflection, I remembered that now being 67 and only last week having had my yearly health check and with an appointment to get results of a brain scan next week, do I now worry that this comment is actually a precursor of about-to-be-announced Government policy to nip us in the bud before we even get as far as a hospital admission?

George Dale, Beith.

I HAVE a message from one of my neighbours for Professor Andrews. He is sorry to be a disappointment or cause inconvenience but he has just renewed his golf club membership. He is 95 in April.

Jean Johnston, Helensburgh.

I WISH to express my concern about the selective reporting of my evidence at the Scottish Parliament yesterday.

We were discussing NHS leadership failings and future workforce and I wanted to make the point that people working in NHS Scotland have an impossible job, even before the coronavirus struck, because tough planning and strategy decisions have been politically ducked.

We have known for decades that the number of older people needing care is rocketing, yet no provision has been made outside the hospital – which is not a safe place to be if you do not really need to be there. Access to care homes and home care is clearly limited, otherwise no one would be a delayed discharge patient in hospital.

Perhaps the coronavirus outbreak that we are experiencing will finally force politicians to listen to what staff and NHS managers are unable to say, which is that we have to make provision in the community for older people to be cared for properly.

Professor June Andrews, former Scottish Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing.

AS the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Government has settled on frequent handwashing, using hot water and soap. One can’t fail to get the impression that this advice falls into the category of “we must be seen to be doing something”, and then settling for something that, though worthy, is fairly trivial and incurs no cost for the Government.

Why, for example, does the Government not address the risks of catching this virus during commuter travel to and from our major cities, and any subsequent travel from the main stations (by underground services) to and from the final work destinations? The passengers are frequently jam-packed into warm carriages, offering perfect conditions for the incubation of the virus.

Other examples where the virus would have its perfect incubation conditions are the well-attended sporting events, for example, premier and international football and rugby matches and perhaps the Cheltenham Festival. If the Government is serious in its intentions to curb the spread of this disease that may kill as many as hundreds of thousands of our population, then it would give urgent consideration to imposing a temporary ban on commuter travel and well-attended sporting events. The timing of these bans would be determined by the scientists who are guiding the Government.

The other issue that deserves some attention is the proposal to close schools. The problem with this is that it would oblige one of the parents (or the single parent) to leave their employment to look after their child. As well as the income “hit” incurred by the family, there is also the possibility that the parent may be one of the medical/nursing team on whom we are all so dependent.

It is make-up-your-mind time for the Government. If it is really serious about protecting the population, then it is time it confronted the reality of the situation and took serious steps to curb the spread of this deadly virus.

Bill Stewart, Perth.

