SCOTLAND’S National Watersports Centre has been earmarked for closure in a move that has been described as “bamboozling”.

The chief executive of government agency Sportscotland broke news of the decision to shocked staff on the island of Cumbrae in an address that is said to have lasted less than 10 minutes.

The decision directly affects 30 full-time and casual jobs at the Cumbrae centre and comes as staff are preparing for a fully-booked season that will see up to 3,500 children and adults take part in a range of water-based sports and outdoor courses.

It has also sparked anger from local business and community organisations, which claim they have not been given an opportunity to highlight the centre’s importance to the island, or prior warning that a closure decision was to be expected.

The decision to shut the facility in September comes as Scotland gears up to celebrate its coasts and waters as part of a major £1 million-plus drive to encourage more people to explore sailing and water sports and to explore the nation’s coastline.

One water sports expert with direct links to centre said the decision had taken employees by surprise and raised serious questions over the future of sailing and other water sport education in Scotland.

He said: “The message we have from central government is to participate in sport and that health and wellbeing is a priority, yet the national agency for sport is closing this facility. It is bamboozling. They should be facilitating access to water sport, not taking it away.

“Sailing is perceived as something for the rich and sportscotland has worked hard to try to make it more accessible. Now it seems to be going back to being an elite sport that people must pay for.”

Around half of the centre’s users are schoolchildren, many working towards outdoor qualifications such as Duke of Edinburgh and John Muir badges, or looking to learn water skills.

Despite the announcement, the centre is currently advertising for experienced instructors and is said to be preparing for about 40 trainers arriving next month to help with the busy summer period.

According to sportscotland, the summer 2020 season will continue as planned with its full programme available.

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris said: “This has been a long consultation and we have taken the time to make a considered and informed decision.

“While we are disappointed Cumbrae will have to close, this review has shown us it is the right thing to do. We have explored many options and Cumbrae remaining open is no longer feasible.

“The main activity at Cumbrae was sailing and this is where the review was focused. We looked at the range of issues facing the future of watersports and it has become clear the focus must be on different ways of supporting development more locally across the whole of Scotland.”

Some of the children’s courses offered by the Cumbrae centre will move to Inverclyde National Sports Training Centre. However, it is understood the focus there is currently on team games such as hockey, rugby and football with no water sport expertise. Other training provision will be provided by the Royal Yachting Association Scotland.

As recently as 2018 sportscotland’s annual report was praising the Cumbrae centre for providing “the highest quality of learning opportunities at all levels, encouraging success, enabling personal development and empowering individuals to have a safe and responsible access to the Marine environment.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We understand sportscotland has sought to explore all options in detail before making this decision, and that it is committed to supporting the future growth of sailing in Scotland, as well as a future for the centre that will benefit the local community.”