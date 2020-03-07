IT is the site of the famous declaration of independence nearly 700 years ago.

Now Historic Environment Scotland has announced a £300,000 investment at Arbroath Abbey to mark the anniversary of Scotland’s most famous document.

The Declaration Of Arbroath, originally known as the Barons’ Letter, was drafted in medieval Latin in the scriptorium of Arbroath Abbey, in 1320.

Sealed by 51 magnates and nobles, it was sent to Pope John XXII to assert Scotland’s status as an independent kingdom and ask the Pope to recognise Robert The Bruce as the lawful King of Scotland.

HES said the investment would “enhance the visitor offer” at the historic landmark, which draws more than 17,000 people each year.

The visitor centre, closed for refurbishment since October 2019, will reopen on April 6 -- the 700th anniversary of the Declaration -- with an exhibition exploring the history of the Abbey from its founding in 1178 to the present day.

A facsimile of the Declaration has been gifted to the abbey by the National Records of Scotland (NRS), keepers of the priceless original sheepskin parchment.

Almost indistinguishable from the 700-year-old original, the facsimile has been replicated by internationally renowned conservator and restorer David Frank, using the same methods and materials.

The “Arbroath Tapestry”– a hand-stitched artwork tells the story of the Declaration through a triptych of intricately sewn panels – will also be unveiled.

Other highlights include medieval artifacts that relate to the site, including arrowheads from the Wars of Independence era, a royal tombstone and a book that records 200 years of events at the Abbey; a new digital model of the Abbey as it once was; and an on-screen resource about the barons who supported the sending of the Declaration.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said: “We are delighted to be providing this new investment in the Arbroath Abbey visitor experience as part of the wider commemorations for the 700th year anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath. The anniversary is a reminder of the important role Arbroath Abbey played in shaping Scotland’s history – and this creative exhibition offers new ways for visitors to engage with the Abbey’s story.”

Paul Lowe, chief executive of NRS, said: “As the custodians of this iconic document we recognise its particular significance to Arbroath. We are thrilled to gift this unique facsimile of the Declaration to the Abbey, as part of the 700th anniversary celebrations. We hope it will continue to inspire visitors from around the world as well as the people of Arbroath, providing fresh insights into this fascinating period in our history.”

Arbroath Abbey was founded in 1178 by King William The Lion, whose body is buried before the high altar. It is best known for The Declaration Of Arbroath, considered by many to be a cornerstone of Scottish identity.

Drafted six years after King Robert The Bruce’s victory against Edward II at Bannockburn, it formally set out Scotland’s case that it was an independent, sovereign kingdom. It includes the famous lines “It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honours that we are fighting, but for freedom… for that alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself.”

Recognised as the first declaration of contractual monarchy in Europe, the document became a model for democracy throughout the world and influenced the Declaration Of Independence in the US.

As part of the 700th anniversary commemorations, HES has been working alongside partners, including Angus Council, Creative Scotland, Visit Scotland and the Arbroath 2020 Group, on a programme of community-led events across the town over the weekend of April 4-6.

They include a concert with a choir of 200 at the abbey and a recreation of the Declaration’s journey after its signing, when a procession will travel from the Abbey to the harbour where, following a reading of the historical document, a copy will depart on a boat. A medieval living history event will also take place inside the abbey grounds, involving re-enactment groups, falconry and archery.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “I welcome this investment from Historic Environment Scotland, which will help to enhance visitors’ understanding of Arbroath Abbey and, in particular, the Declaration Of Arbroath as we celebrate its 700th anniversary.”