One of Glasgow's largest leisure complexes has closed after a user tested positive for coronavirus.

Scotstoun Sports Centre shut its doors on Saturday morning after a member of the Scotland Women's rugby team who uses their stadium to train contracted the virus.

It was confirmed last night that the player, who was due to play at the centre today in the Six Nations match with France, tested positive for Covid-19 last night.

A statement online from Glasgow Life, which runs the facility, said all areas of the campus would be closed until further notice.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Live updates as 11 test positive for COVID-19 in Scotland​

The campus includes the National Badminton Academy, football pitches, rugby pitches, a swimming pool, tennis courts and a gym.

The statement read: "Someone who uses Scotstoun Stadium has been identified as having Coronavirus.

Someone who uses Scotstoun Stadium has been identified as having Coronavirus.

We have temporarily closed Scotstoun Sports Campus and will take appropriate measures in the interests of everyone who uses it. Other Glasgow Club venues open as planned. We will update here ASAP. — Glasgow Club (@Glasgowclub) March 7, 2020

"We have temporarily closed Scotstoun Sports Campus and will take appropriate measures in the interests of everyone who uses it.

"Other Glasgow Club venues open as planned. We will update here ASAP."

This is a breaking story and we will update with more information as we have it.