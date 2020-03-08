MINISTERS had no serious intention of leaving a nationalised shipyard in private ownership despite being warned it would be subject to EU state aid laws, according to former managers.

They accuse ministers of forcing it into administration by rejecting a plan that would have avoided any state aid claim, saved the taxpayer at least £120m and prevented the costs of building two key ferries soaring to over £300m.

The development comes after The Herald on Sunday revealed the government had faced questions about failing to notify the EU about nationalising Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited (FMEL) after being found to have given £50m of "illegal state aid" to two airports.

Illegal state aid was found to have been given to Sumburgh Airport on Shetland and Inverness Airport after both received taxpayer support that had not been approved by the European Commission.

The EU has previously confirmed it was not notified of the state takeover or the issuing of two commercial loans to FMEL in Port Glasgow totalling £45m before the yard fell into administration and then public ownership.

It has now been revealed that a matter of days before FMEL fell into administration, its counsel, in an analysis forwarded to ministers, warned that nationalisation would "still be subject to state aid law".

It said: "Nationalisation is not a mechanism for circumventing [EU] state aid rules, which apply equally to both privately and publicly owned undertakings."

The intent of EU state aid rules is to avoid financial assistance given by a government that favours a certain company or commercial group and has the potential to distort market competition.

The Scottish Government has insisted that no state aid has been given to FMEL either through loans or business acquisition.

The Scottish Government began the process of taking control of the last civilian shipyard on the Clyde in August as it went under because of the soaring costs of a contract with Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), the taxpayer-funded company which owns ferries and other infrastructure used by publicly owned operator CalMac.

A £97 million project for two ferries is now costing nearly £230m with no sign yet that either will available to passengers in the near future.

Now in a new analysis of what happened, the former management of the yard have demanded that ministers publish the full cost to the public of nationalisation saying: "The figure must be fully scrutinised."

They say that ministers declined a restructuring solution that "does not involve the presence of state aid" that would have seen the vessels completed for far less than they now cost.

In March last year, FMEL said the cost of building the ferries had soared from £97m to over £195m. Now the former management believe that that has now soared to over £300m.

They claim a conservative estimate of the extra costs to the public after administration total £120m and include the loss of the recovery of £45m in loans.

"There was never any serious intention to leave the yard in private ownership," the team say.

"Since it was taken into public ownership, the entire senior design and management team have been removed."

A redacted email to FMEL sent a matter of days before it went into administration admitted the two sides held "opposing view on state aid and procurement compliance" and suggested the FMEL proposal would be "unlawful".

The executives have said a "fully independent public inquiry preferably led by a judge and with power to compel testimony and recovery documents" is required to establish the reasons for the decisions taken which are "inexplicable on commercial or any other grounds".

One of the ferries being built by the now publicly owned FMEL, MV Glen Sannox – which is destined for the Arran-Ardrossan route – was due to enter service in the summer of 2018, but construction delays meant that was put back.

The second vessel, known only as Hull 802, was supposed to be delivered to CalMac in the autumn of 2018 for use on the Uig-Lochmaddy-Tarbert triangle, but that has also been held up.

In a powerful but heavily redacted response to claims emerging from a parliamentary committee inquiry the former executive team said: "We have been constantly frustrated, and at time bewildered, by the behaviour and actions of both the Scottish Government and, in particular, CMAL."

They revealed that two months before the company fell into administration, a proposal was made that would see the Scottish Government provide a 50% share in the additional costs to the complete the ferries but this was "unbelievably" turned down.

"In our view the Scottish Government did not save this yard from administration, they forced it into administration by repeatedly refusing to instruct CMAL to engage in reasonable requests for mediation, an expert witness process or arbitration to address the significant cost pressures being put on the yard – even when recommended by their own appointed independent expert," said the former management.

They contended that the Scottish Government-appointed independent expert Luke van Beek made it clear that the difficulties were not of FMEL's making and recommended arbitration to resolve matters.

And they claimed that key documents have been withheld from the public arena "under the guise of commercial sensitivity and [data protection]."

The executives said since the Scottish Government began taking control of the last civilian shipyard on the Clyde in August motivation levels in the yard have "dropped significantly" and that it could "take years to recover, if it recovers at all to previous levels".

The group's timeline of events shows that former owner Jim McColl twice appealed to the First Minister to intervene, the first time in a meeting on May 31, 2017.

After a request for a second meeting, a call was arranged for April 3, 2018, which led to an "all parties" meeting to include FMEL, CMAL, Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government to discuss the soaring ferry costs.

By August 2018, FMEL felt that CMAL had refused to engage in any meaningful discussion on dispute resolution and accused the Scottish Government of a failure to adopt a leadership role to intervene.

And in conclusion the FMEL executives said: "With the Scottish Government now having nationalised the shipyard, we believe that FMEL will be unable to fully exploit the diverse range of opportunities created by the previous highly talented management team. In our view, this a huge missed opportunity for the revival of commercial shipbuilding in Scotland and a huge blow to the growth of the local economy and the wider Inverclyde community.

"We remain confident in the belief that after a thorough inquiry process, FMEL will be vindicated in its management of this contract and its claim for additional costs. In our view, the Scottish people, particularly island communities, deserve better than the way this whole sorry affair has been handled."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "These accusations are incorrect. The Scottish Government operated consistently in a state aid compliant way and we made repeated and extensive efforts for mediation and arbitration.

“There is considerable work under way to turn round the yard and address the remedial work required from the previous management of the project

“The Scottish Government has worked for more than two years to find a resolution to the difficulties at Ferguson Marine with the completion of the two CalMac ferries, protecting jobs, and securing a future for the yard as our priorities. These remain our priorities".