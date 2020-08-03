HeraldScotland
HeraldScotland

Coronavirus in Scotland: 18 positive cases confirmed

1
Menu

Coronavirus in Scotland: 18 positive cases confirmed

By Elle Duffy

Last updated:

    HeraldScotland
    News
    Jobs
    Coronavirus
    Sport
    Opinion
    Arts&Ents
    BusinessHQ
    Politics
    Notices
    Lifestyle
    Puzzles
    Think Dementia