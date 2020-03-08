An individual at the University of West of Scotland's (UWS) Lanarkshire campus has tested positive for coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

Earlier we told how the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Scotland rose to 18 with a new case in both NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and Lothian.

There are also two cases in our neighbouring Lanarkshire.

Now, a joint statement released by UWS and NHS Lanarkshire has confirmed an individual from their campus has contracted the virus.

Monica Lennon, Labour MSP for Central Scotland and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport shared the statement on Twitter.

It reads: "NHS Public health officials have notified the university that an individual at the Lanarkshire Campus has tested positive for coronavirus.

"The individual is being treated in hiospital and is giving no cause for concern.

"As a University community we wish them a swift and full recovery.

"The person concerned had limited contact with a small group of individuals at the University.

"All have been contacted, are well and have no symptoms.

"We are fully aware and appreciate the concerns people have about coronavirus (COVID-19) at this time, however Public Health officials have reassured that the risk of contracting coronavirus from this individual is extremely low."

With updated links:



As of 2pm today 1957 Scottish tests have concluded:

1939 confirmed negative

18 positive



Read our latest update ➡️ https://t.co/n1umgAhSY0

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu

Guidance for travel ➡️ https://t.co/dDgH5gCi7V #COVID19 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 8, 2020

The statement continues: "In line with Public Health advice, all UWS campuses remain fully open and operational, and students and staff should attend as normal.

"The University continues to follow all necessary infection, prevention and precustions in line with Public Health guidance.

"Public Health officials have also confirmed that students and staff should follow the most up-to-date healthcare advice which can be found on the NHS Inform website.

"The best way for people to protect themselves and others is to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, or use a sanitiser gel, regularly throughout the day.

"People should also avoid touching surfaces and then their mouth or eyes."

An individual at the Lanarkshire campus @UniWestScotland has tested positive for Coronavirus, COVID-19.



The following update provides some further information and reassurance.



Visit NHS Inform https://t.co/rNoyHUBirL or call 111 if you have any concerns about symptoms. pic.twitter.com/jJ5fXi8SmS — Monica Lennon (@MonicaLennon7) March 8, 2020

It is understood other students of the university have been informed of the case via email.

The update comes as a man in his 60s, who had underlying health problems, has died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

He had recently returned from Italy.

It follows the deaths of two elderly patients at hospitals in England on Thursday and Friday.

A Brit who had been on board the quarantined cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, also died in February.