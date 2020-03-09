INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day was celebrated in many ways across Scotland yesterday. Among them was a mass sunrise swim off Portobello beach in which over 300 people ran into the cold North Sea to raise money for Edinburgh Women’s Aid. They were not alone in doing such a Swimrise IWD dip. 78 such cold water swims took place across the UK and globally, as thousands took to their local waters.

Swimrise was inspired by the International Women’s Day swim organised in 2019 by body positivity ambassador Danni Gordon and Anna Deacon, author of wild swimming book, Taking The Plunge. Last year 70 people turned out to take a women’s solidarity dip – this year the numbers have rocketed, with groups organising swims all over the UK, in aid of local women’s charities.

The swim was rolled out wider this year, partly through the Outdoor Swimming Society, who shared with their 100k members around the world.

Danni Gordon said: "After the vibrant and diverse celebration of 2019's swim we couldn't wait to recreate the camaraderie on an even bigger scale for International Women's Day 2020. Outdoor swimming is about defying your own idea of yourself. Pushing through what you think you are capable of and recognising that you, your body and all bodies, are amazing.”

Swims took place on Shetland, Oban, Dorset, Parliament Hill (London), Lossiemouth, Loch Tay, Glasgow, St Ives, Wiltshire, Orkney, Bristol, Brighton, Isle Of Wight, Sheffield, Surrey, Bexhill, Felixstowe, Perranporth, Bettystown (Ireland), Margate, Penzance, Loch Earn, Loch Lubnaig, Loch Morlich, Longniddry, North Berwick, Weston Super Mare, Abergavenny, Teignbridge, Barry Island, Portsmouth, Troon, Iona, Devon and more.

Each swimmer was encouraged to donate £10 to their local womens charity. A domestic abuse survivor taking part in one of the swims said: “We’re celebrating by being together. But we are also celebrating something in particular: freedom from domestic abuse. And as we enjoy the immediate glorious, burning cold freedom of a dip in the sea, and the lasting sense of contentment from having exposed ourselves to nature’s beauty, we can and should revel in our freedom.”

Rose, a swimmer at Portobello. said, “It feels good to do something together with women, especially with all the Harvey Weinstein stuff going on. This feels very unifying. Everyone runs in screaming. It’s a joyful, unified scream.”

Fellow swimmer, Jo Barry said, “I just wanted to come and be part of International Women’s Day and prove to myself that I could get in the sea and do something.”

Other events in Scotland including the International Women’s Day march in Edinburgh, which was, it said, “an invitation to feminists of all genders to join cis women, trans women and non-binary people of any ethnicity or sexual orientation, who have been marginalised or disadvantaged by the patriarchy.”