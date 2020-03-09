THE shipyard at the centre of a disastrous ferry contract had “insufficient manpower” and ran out of money because it started building the vessels before their design was finished, the state-owned firm behind CalMac has insisted.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) said Ferguson Marine “deviated from normal shipbuilding practice by commencing fabrication before their design was settled”.

In written evidence to a Holyrood inquiry, it added: “In our analysis, it was this decision that caused Ferguson to run out of money and progress upon the vessels to reach a standstill.”

Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow was handed a £97 million contract to build two new CalMac ferried in 2015.

But delays and disputes have since seen the total cost to the taxpayer spiral to at least £230m, while the vessels will be around four years late.

Ferguson shipyard, which was owned by billionaire Jim McColl’s Clyde Blowers empire, fell into administration and was nationalised last year.

Holyrood’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee is now probing how the contract went so badly wrong.

CMAL insisted dozens of vessels of a similar kind have been built by other shipyards across Europe.

It accused Mr McColl of making “wholly false” claims to MSPs and strongly refuted his assertion that it had refused to engage in a mediation process.

It also said the billionaire and other yard bosses had “significantly exaggerated the extent of design changes proposed by CMAL” in relation to the ferries, insisting most were initiated by Ferguson and fell within budget.

CMAL added: “It is not a change, when presented with an alternative, for a customer to insist that the specification promised by their contractor is fulfilled.”

The state-owned firm said design changes proposed by Ferguson “would have had a significant negative impact on CalMac’s operations”.

And it rejected claims from Mr McColl that the price of the two vessels was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon prior to the agreement of that figure by the shipyard.

It presented MSPs with a time-stamped schedule of proposed billings issued by Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited (FMEL) to CMAL as evidence.

CMAL said seven bids to build the two ferries were submitted by six shipyards.

Evaluation was conducted “blind” to the identity of the bidders, and Ferguson was the preferred option “because they produced the most detailed concept design”.

The state-owned ferry firm insisted it is a custodian of public money and could not make “ex gratia payments” or “gifts” to cover funding shortfalls.

It said a claim submitted by FMEL had no legal basis.

It told MSPs: “We believe that insufficient manpower has been available for Ferguson to fabricate and assemble the hulls as the contracts anticipate.

“The sheer volume of personnel needed on the shop floor for a project of this scale, given the footprint of the facility, has rarely been seen.

“Individually, and when compounded, we believe that errors or misjudgements of Ferguson own creation caused the preponderance of the delays which were attributed to CMAL ‘hindrance’.

“In particular, the limitations of space to fabricate hulls 801 and 802 alongside one another seems the most obvious reason for their predicament.

“In the Ferguson tender proposal the vessel superstructures were to have been fabricated off-site and shipped to the yard by barge, but that methodology was not ultimately followed.”

Mr McColl, a member of Ms Sturgeon’s Council of Economic Advisers, previously said he had been “shafted” by the Scottish Government and called for a full public inquiry.

The two new dual-fuel CalMac ferries at the centre of the controversy are earmarked for Arran and the Hebrides.