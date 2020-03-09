A beautiful, remote island tucked up on the west coast is on the hunt for new residents.
The Isle of Rum falls south to the Isle of Skye, is inhabited by 40 people and measures just eight miles from east to west.
READ MORE: Scottish island recruiting for 'job of a lifetime' conservation roles
It hosts stunning white beaches and crystal-clear blue seas.
The Isle of Rum Community Trust is looking for new residents to move into four of its newly built eco-homes that are available for 'affordable rent'.
The two-bed homes, being built with support from the Scottish Government’s Rural and Islands Housing Fund, hold views up to the Rum Cuillin and are located beside the Kinloch Castle.
The trust have said that those interested in moving will have opportunities to work in childcare, food production, house maintenance and marine and mountain tourism.
READ MORE: More than 'lip service' needed to save Scotland's islands
The deadline for applications is April 6, with houses ready to be moved into by June.
Those interested in moving to the island are asked to contact development@isleofrum.com for more information.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.