NICOLA Sturgeon has warned people to “be sensible” and not panic buy goods – as she confirmed the number of Scottish coronavirus cases has risen to 23.

Five new cases have been confirmed – but none of the patients in Scotland are in a serious condition.

She said: “All cases so far in Scotland can be traced either to international travel to affected areas or to other confirmed cases.

“We continue to be very much in the contain phase – that’s true of the UK as a whole.

“There is an increasing inevitability that we will face a significant outbreak of coronavirus across the UK. Therefore, increasingly the focus of discussions is on the move into the delay phase.

“That is when efforts switch to measures that will delays the spread of the virus, flatten the infection curve and reduce the number of people that are infected ant any one time.”

She added that the timing of moving into the delay phase and any restrictions that will be introduced to halt any spread “must be driven very firmly by good quality scientific advice”.

Ms Sturgeon told the public to “be sensible and not to rush out to buy things because you’re worried about shortages”.

She added: “It’s often that kind of behaviour that causes the shortages – not any underlying issue."

The First Minister said that advice to self-isolate for those from vulnerable groups with symptoms “might be extended to people who have much more mild symptoms” but that it would “not be appropriate” as things stand.

She added: “Over the next couple of weeks that may change and therefore mild symptoms may become more indicative of coronavirus.

“At some stage, advising people with milder symptoms to say at home is one of the things that people should perhaps expect.

“Even with all of these measures, we are in a likelihood facing, over the next number of weeks, a very challenging situation.”

Ms Sturgeon said that testing people arriving at airports from certain countries “would not be the most effective thing to do”.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood added: “You would be testing somebody for a high temperature and not everyone who has coronavirus has a high temperature.

“You are potentially falsely reassured by somebody’s temperature being normal.”

The First Minister said that cancelling mass gatherings and sporting events is currently “not the appropriate thing to do” but that “these things will continue to be under review on literally a daily basis”.