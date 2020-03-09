ALEX Salmond has lodged special defences of consent and alibi in relation to five of the fourteen sexual offence charges he faces, the opening day of his trial has heard.

A jury of nine women and six men heard the former First Minister’s defence against one charge of indecent assault and two of sexual assault was that he reasonably believed the women "to be consenting throughout".

The three charges involve alleged incidents with three different women at his official Bute House residence in Edinburgh between October 2010 and December 2013. Mr Salmond has also lodged a special defence of consent against an allegation he sexually assaulted one of the women with intent to rape at Bute House in December 2013.

In addition, Mr Salmond has lodged a special defence of alibi against an allegation he sexually assaulted a woman at Bute House in May 2014.

The jury heard a list of Mr Salmond’s locations on various days throughout that month. The jury heard around 10 minutes of evidence from a woman complainer in relation to two charges on the indictment - one allegation of sexual assault and one of attempted rape - before adjoruning for lunch. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave evidence from behind a screen while the public was cleared from Court 3 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mr Salmond, 65, faces 14 charges, all of which he denies. The alleged incidents date from June 2008 to November 2014 and involve ten women complainers.

The former SNP leader is accused of one count of attempted rape, one of sexual assault with intent to rape, ten other counts of sexual assault, and two counts of indecent assault. Nine of the charges relate to alleged incidents at Bute House.

Mr Salmond arrived at court accompanied by his sister and supporter Isobel Zambonini shortly before 830am, briefly smiling and saying ‘Good morning’ to the ranks of photographers.

More than 30 members of the media had to be accommodated in an overflow room inside the court precints.

Before the first witness was called, judge Lady Dorrian described Mr Salmond as a “well known political figure” and asked the jury whether they had any strong feelings, either of support or animosity, towards him which would stop them acting in an “unbiased” manner.

She stressed they had to reach a verdict solely on the basis of the evidence in court and they should “cast aside entirely” any political feelings.

She also warned them not to access any material about Mr Salmond or the trial on social media “in the interests of justice” during the proceedings.

Mr Salmond was First Minister from May 2007 until November 2014, when he resigned following the No result in the independence referendum.

His defence team is led by Gordon Jackson QC, Dean of the Faculty of Advocates.

The prosecution is led by advocate depute Alex Prentice QC.

The trial, which is expected to last around four weeks, continues.

The charges, which Mr Salmond denies, are laid out in the indictment.

The first of the charges alleges Mr Salmond indecently assaulted a woman on various occasions in Glasgow between 29 June and 24 July 2008 by kissing her mouth and touching her buttocks and breasts over her clothing.

The second charge alleges he sexually assaulted the same woman at an Edinburgh nightclub on an occasion in December 2010 or December 2011.

The third charge alleges that on an occasion between 1 October and 30 November 2010 he indecently assaulted a woman at Bute House and repeatedly seized her wrists and repeatedly pulled her towards him and attempted to kiss her.

The fourth charge alleges that in February 2011 he sexually assaulted a woman in a motor vehicle in Edinburgh by touching her leg with his hand over her clothing.

The fifth charge alleges that on various occasions between 1 May 2011 and 30 June 2013 at Bute House, the Scottish Parliament and elsewhere he sexually assaulted a woman by touching her buttocks with his hands over her clothing, stroked her arms and touched and stroked her hair.

The sixth charge alleges that in October 2013 he sexually assaulted a woman at Bute House by removing her foot from her show, stroking her foot and attempting to kiss it.

The seventh charge alleges that between 9 November and 23 December 2013 at Bute House he sexually assaulted a woman by kissing her on the mouth.

The eighth charge alleges that in December 2013 he sexually assaulted a woman at Bute House with intent to rape by causing her to sit on a bed, lie on top of her, touch her buttocks, thighs and breasts over her clothing with his hands, repeatedly kiss her, struggle with her, and pull up her dress.

The ninth charge alleges that in March 2012 he sexually assaulted a woman at the Ubiquitous Chip restaurant in Glasgow by touching her buttocks with his hand over her clothing The tenth charge alleges that in April 2014 at Bute House he sexually assaulted a woman by placing his arm around her, made sexual remarks to her her and touched her breast, repeatedly kissed her on the face and neck and stroked her leg with his hand The eleventh charge alleges that between 1 May and 31 May 2014 at Bute House he sexually assaulted a woman by placing his arm around her body, placed his hand under her clothing and underwear and touched her breast, repeatedly kissed her on the face and neck and stroked her leg with his hand The twelfth charge alleges that in June 2014 at Bute House he sexually assaulted a woman by repeatedly kissing her face and neck, pinning her against a wall, pulling at her clothing and underwear, pushing her on to a bed, kneeling over her, lying naked on top of her and attempted to rape her The thirteenth charge alleges that in September 2014 at Bute House he sexually assaulted a woman by seizing her by the shoulders, repeatedly kissed her on the face, attempted to kiss her on the lips, and touched her leg and face with his hand The fourteenth charge alleges that in November 2014 at Stirling Castle he sexually assaulted a woman by touching her buttock with his hand over her clothing