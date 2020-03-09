A doctor at a Glasgow hospital has been suspended for lying about her qualifications to gain a promotion.

Dr Hoda El-Mahrouki, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, was found to have lied on an application for a specialist certificate, which would have allowed her to work as a consultant.

She lied about past work experience, the dates she had taken assessmentfalsely claimed to have withdrawn the fraudulent application and requested that the investigation into her misconduct be dropped.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) handed down a three-month suspension to Dr El-Mahrouki on Monday, February 24.

The MPTS found Dr El-Mahrouki had lied on an application to gain a certificate of eligibility for specialist registration from the General Medical Council (GMC) which would have allowed her to take up a more senior position as a consultant.

In her application, she claimed to have worked as a registrar in rehabilitation medicine and dishonestly claimed to have undertaken assessments on certain dates, in a "deliberate attempt to circumvent the regulatory system for her own benefit".

Her application to the GMC was flagged as containing wrong information and she then claimed to have withdrawn it - which was also a lie.

Despite her attempts to have the GMC drop its investigation, the regulatory body filed a complaint to the MPTS which hears complaints about medical professionals.

While tribunal chair, Janye Wheat, found the doctor to have lied, she was satisfied Dr El-Mahrouki's misconduct did not constitute a "pattern of behaviour".

She said: "Having heard oral evidence from Dr El-Mahrouki and her genuine expressions of remorse at this hearing, the Tribunal was in no doubt that she has gained significant insight and is genuinely ashamed of her actions.

"It considered that the risk of Dr El-Mahrouki acting in a dishonest manner again is minimal. Further, the testimonials provided on her behalf evidence that Dr El-Mahrouki is a clinically competent doctor who, other than in this single instance, consistently acts professionally and serves patients well."