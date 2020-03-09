Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs there are now “four confirmed deaths” connected to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock confirmed the fourth patient to die as a result of the Covid-19 strain of virus was in Wolverhampton.

It is understood the patient, who has not been named, had underlying health conditions.

In a statement, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: “I am very sorry to report that a fourth patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

“The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Wolverhampton Hospital, was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions. It appears the virus was acquired in the UK and full contact tracing has begun.”

Mr Hancock added: "We continue to work to contain the virus, but we’re also taking action to delay its impact, to fund research and to mitigate its consequences.

“Throughout our approach is guided by the science. That is the bedrock on which we base all our decisions.

“Our plan sets out what we are prepared to do and we’ll make the right choices of which action to pursue at the right moment.

“The scientific advice is clear – acting too early creates its own risks, so we will do what is right to keep people safe.

“Guided by the science we’ll act at the right time and we’ll be clear and open about our actions and the reasons for them.”