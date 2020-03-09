THE Scottish Government’s application to hold a referendum is a “waste of time and public money”, designed to convince SNP members a referendum is imminent.

That is the warning from Michael Gove in a submission to the electoral commission, published this afternoon.

In his letter to the commission chairman Sir John Holmes, Gove stated that there was “no lawful referendum on Scottish independence in prospect” and said Holyrood ministers should “focus on delivery of its significant domestic responsibilities” rather than on a second referendum.

The Cabinet Office minster wrote: “I believe the Scottish Government’s request to you represents a poor use of time, resource and public money and is an exercise designed to persuade Scottish National Party members that a referendum is imminent.”

He added that “the UK Government’s clear position is that it is outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament to legislate for and hold a referendum on Scottish independence absent a transfer of relevant powers.

“The Prime Minister wrote to the First Minister of Scotland on 14 January 2020 to confirm that he cannot agree to such a transfer of powers.

“The people of Scotland voted decisively in 2014 to remain part of the United Kingdom and the UK Government is committed to respecting and upholding that result.

“The UK Government has been very clear that the Scottish Government should focus on delivery of its significant domestic responsibilities, including the ongoing implementation of the welfare powers in the Scotland Act 2016, and work with the UK Government to ensure 2020 is a year of opportunity for Scotland, not one of constitutional wrangling and grievance.”

It comes after SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford today said the party was focusing all of its efforts on securing a second independence vote this year.

If it is not possible for a referendum to be held in 2020, he said the issue would form the backdrop of next year’s Scottish Parliament election.