A FORMER Scottish Government official has told a court she lay curled up in shock on the floor of a room in Bute House after a drunken Alex Salmond tried to rape her.

The woman said she felt “chased” and “hunted” by the then First Minister in his official residence, comparing his constant pursuit to being “in the ring with Muhammad Ali”.

Describing the alleged assault in an upstairs bedroom in June 2014, when one of her arms was incapacitated by a recent fall, she said: “He full-on pounced”.

She said: “I wish in hindsight I had just screamed or kicked him in the nuts, but I was so frozen I was panicking inside. He would not stop. He was not listening.”

She said Mr Salmond had passed out after trying to have sex with her and she had gone to another room and waited “till the coast was clear” before leaving by the back door.

She said: “I remember curling up on the floor in the foetal position thinking, ‘Just be quiet. Be really quiet. He will hear you. I was scared. I was in shock for a long time after this.”

She said she did not tell anyone about the attack because she did not want the “humiliation” of being thought of as one of Mr Salmond’s “other women”.

The woman, known as Woman H, gave evidence from behind a screen at the High Court in Edinburgh on the first day of Mr Salmond’s trial for a series of alleged sex crimes.

She said Mr Salmond had also sexually assaulted her in May 2014 by groping her while he was “half cut”, but she thought it was a “one-off”.

Mr Salmond, 65, faces 14 charges, all of which he denies.

The alleged incidents date from June 2008 to November 2014 and involve ten women complainers.

The former SNP leader is accused of one count of attempted rape, one of sexual assault with intent to rape, ten other counts of sexual assault, and two counts of indecent assault.

Nine of the charges relate to alleged incidents at Bute House, his former official residence in Edinburgh.

Mr Salmond has lodged a special defence of consent in relation to four charges involving three women and alleged incidents at Bute House between 2010 and 2013.

The jury of nine women and six men heard his defence against one charge of indecent assault, two of sexual assault, and one of sexual assault with intent to rape was that he “reasonably believed” the women "to be consenting throughout".

He also lodged a special defence of alibi against an allegation he sexually assaulted Woman H at Bute House in May 2014.

The jury heard a list of Mr Salmond’s locations on various days throughout that month.

Woman H said she had been working at Bute House in mid-June 2014.

She said that Mr Salmond had arranged a dinner with the Scots actor Ken Stott at Bute House in mid-June, in part to thank him for supporting Yes during the independence referendum campaign, as well as to see if he could bring others on board.

She said it had been a lovely summer’s night and the company were in the drawing room of Bute House, overlooking Charlotte Square, with Mr Stott and Mr Salmond in conversation.

“I just remember that being a nice moment,” she said.

She said alcohol was consumed as part of the evening.

“I can’t think of any event when there was not alcohol,” she said.

She said that later that night, after Mr Stott had left, and it was dark, the atmosphere changed when she and Mr Salmond were alone together.

She said when she told Mr Salmond she did not want any repeat of the incident the previous month, when she said he groped her, he “just thought it was funny”.

She said his behaviour then changed and he seemed to consider the situation a “challenge”.

As the two sat on a sofa in a drawing room in Bute House, she said Mr Salmond then pulled her legs on top of his without permission, and that she felt as she had around three weeks earlier when the first alleged incident took place.

She said: “I felt inside an internal kind of panic. I felt I had frozen. It was an internal physical reaction to it. But I just thought I could talk him out of it like I had that time before.”

She said Mr Salmond then touched her leg and tried to kiss her face and neck, and that she wanted to get away.

“He was on me. I was talking to him the whole time trying to explain why this was not OK.”

She said she remembered asking Mr Salmond what he was doing and telling him he was being “daft” and that she had a boyfriend.

She said she then got up and tried to reverse away from him but he persisted.

“I started to feel at that point that I was being chased,” she said.

The woman said Mr Salmond, a “big guy”, then impeded her exit from the room.

She said: “I had this big man leaning on me.”

She said Mr Salmond appeared “titillated by the situation” and he wanted her to kiss him.

She said she not want this to happen and had given him no encouragement.

She said Mr Salmond then went “full on in my shirt” and touched her breast under her bra.

“I kept saying, What are you doing? It is not OK. He was just ogling me, saying ‘Come on’.”

“I think at this point I was scared.”

She said the next set of events felt like being “in the ring with Muhammad Ali or [George] Foreman. It was constant. He would not stop pursuing me, touching me.”

She said she managed to get away from him “in a lull” then tried to retrieve her belongings from another room upstairs but Mr Salmond then blocked her exit from it.

She said he asked her to stay over at Bute House, and when she said she was going home, he “became a lot more assertive in his sexual advances”.

She said was scared and wanted to call someone for help.

She said: “I just kept thinking, How the hell am I going to get out of this one?’ I wish in hindsight I had just screamed or kicked him in the nuts, but I was so frozen I was panicking inside. He would not stop. He was not listening.”

She said she had then agreed to stay over in order to lock herself in a room and call an acquaintance for help.

She said: “I was scared about making him angry. I was trying to talk my way out of the situation.”

However when she went into a bedroom nicknamed the Connery Room because Sir Sean Connery had stayed there overnight in 2007, Mr Salmond had followed her.

She said he had changed his tone and appeared calmer. He had also a bottle of red wine and wanted her to have a drink, she said.

She said he talked to her “for a second, then he full-on pounced”.

She said: “He was physically all over me, kissing me, taking my clothes off.”

She said Mr Salmond undressed himself and took most of her clothes off “really fast”

She said: “I felt like I was in a trance.”

She said Mr Salmond had pushed her backwards onto the bed, and that she had resisted him taking her clothes off, but her injured arm was painful and held her back.

She said Mr Salmond had stood at the foot of bed naked and aroused, then climbed onto the bed and lay on top of her, while she tried to back away from him.

She said: “He had his arm outstretched. I thought, Oh this is it, I’m totally screwed. I just kept saying to him: Stop. He did not.”

She said all parts of Mr Salmond’s body touched hers and his stomach was pressing on her.

“I felt like I was being hunted,” she said.

She said she then gave a “final push” and managed to push him to one side.

She said Mr Salmond was “quite drunk” and kept telling her he would be a “great lover”.

She said: “He keeled over. Then he passed out and started snoring.”

She said she had not had any form of sexual relationship with Mr Salmond.

She said: “I did not want to be humiliated. I did not want to be hunted. I did not want any of it to happen.”

She said she was not attracted to Mr Salmond at all.

“He was a much older man who didn’t look after himself,” she said.

She said that after leaving the bedroom she had gone to another room and “curling up on the floor in the foetal position thinking, ‘Just be quiet. Be really quiet. He will hear you.

“I was scared. I was in shock for a long time after this.

She went on: “I just waited till the coast was clear. I remember thinking I didn’t want anyone to think I had stayed over with him. That would be the ultimate humiliation.

“I just wanted to get out the back door.”

She said that when she left Bute House it had been dawn and she had caught a taxi home from Queen Street, to the rear of the building.

Asked what she had considered doing afterwards, she said: “I wanted it not to have happened. I did not have a plan of action. I just felt in absolute hell.

“I just wanted to bury it and not think about it every day.

“I did not want anyone to know this guy had touched me.

“He had other women and I did not want to be considered as that. I was really scared.”

Earlier, the woman told the court about a separate alleged incident at Bute House in May 2014 when Mr Salmond touched her “inappropriately”.

She said at the end of the evening after a dinner Mr Salmond had encouraged her to drink shots from a bottle of “very good wine” he had been given by the Chinese ambassador.

She said he was already “half-cut” and had “had a good drink”.

She said: “He had this big red bottle he had got from the Chinese ambassador. He said, Let’s crack this open. He proceeded to invite me to drink shots with him.

“He said that it was good luck to link arms when you drink it. That was uncomfortable. I was never comfortable in his private personal space so that felt awkward.”

She said she had two or three shots with Mr Salmond, who she said was in a good mood.

“I remember not wanting to drink anymore. I felt a bit weird and awkward.

“But he was in a good mood, which was something to be celebrated.

“It was not always the case. He had had a good day on the campaign and I didn’t want to be a Debbie Downer, so to speak.”

She said Mr Salmond, who had been on a two-seater sofa in the sitting room, then sat on the floor and asked her to sit next to him.

She said that was “unusual”, but he wanted to show her something on his phone.

She said: “I was sat next to him on the floor and he was putting his hand down my top and kissing my face and neck and touching my legs.

"He was just groping me, basically, there isn't another word for it. He was touching my legs and working his left hand up and touching my chest and kissing my face and my neck.

“He went in between my bra and touched my breasts."

She said she felt “frozen inside” and that it felt like an “out of body experience”.

She said: “I said what are you doing? You’re my boss. You should not be doing this. He thought it was funny. It was like it was a challenge.”

Asked by advocate depute Alex Prentice QC, for the Crown, if she had given consent, she replied: "I didn't ask for any of it to happen. I wasn't asked."

She went on:

“I just wish looking back that I had got up or decked him one, but it was like I was paralysed”

She said that when she realised she was “not going to talk myself out of this situation”, she managed to get up, make her excuses and leave.

Asked by Mr Prentice if she said anything when she left, she said: “Yes, I had said to him that I thought he was drunk and making a fool of himself, which was what I thought.

“That this was not OK. ‘What are you doing?’ All of that.

“I just said, Listen, I need to get out of here. This is ridiculous. You’re drunk, I’m going home. Those are the sentiments I was conveying.”

Asked what she did then, she said: “I got out of Dodge and went home.”

Asked she felt about the incident afterwards, she said: “I was in shock. I knew that something had happened that was not right. I wanted to get out of there as fast as possible.”

She added: “I was embarrassed and I felt humiliated. I did not want people to know this had happened to me. I did not speak to anybody because I felt like I had something wrong almost. I did not want to be another of his women.

“I felt shaken, I felt embarrassed, I felt humiliated. But I also felt that I could handle it. I thought it was just a one-off.”

She said she not consider reporting the incident or tell anyone else. “I wish I had,” she said.

Before the first witness was called, judge Lady Dorrian described Mr Salmond as a “well known political figure” and asked the jury whether they had any strong feelings, either of support or animosity, towards him which would stop them acting in an “unbiased” manner.

She stressed they had to reach a verdict solely on the basis of the evidence in court and they should “cast aside entirely” any political feelings they had.

She also warned them not to access any material about Mr Salmond or the trial on social media “in the interests of justice”.

Mr Salmond was First Minister from May 2007 until November 2014, when he resigned following the No result in the independence referendum.

The trial, which is expected to last around four weeks, continues.