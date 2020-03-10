IT is a plan which could one day see Scotland take centre stage on the silver screen.

A long-awaited proposal to establish a film and TV studio in Edinburgh has been given the green light, potentially lifting the curtain on a new era of blockbuster movie-making in Scotland.

Screen Scotland will invest £1 million towards the initial setup, refurbishment and running costs of the site, which includes five sound stages and 27,000sq ft of flexible production office space.

Producer Bob Last and actor and director Jason Connery have been appointed to run the studio, which will be located on a site already used to film Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War.

First Stage Studios will be based at the Port of Leith and aim to grow Scotland's screen sector as well as boosting the local economy.

The limited company will now manage, operate and promote the 8.6-acre facility to productions from the UK and around the world.

Plans to create a full-time permanent film studio in Scotland – in addition to the converted warehouse in Cumbernauld where the Outlander TV series is shot – have had a troubled history

A £250 million purpose-built facility planned for the Pentland Estate on the outskirts of Edinburgh was stymied by a court ruling in a land tenancy row, prompting a change of plans to a site at Dalkeith, Midlothian.

The Port of Leith proposal has also stumbled through development, with an initial deadline missed by Screen Scotland.

Mr Last is an Oscar-nominated and Bafta-winning film and TV producer whose credits include Sunset Song and The Illusionist.

He said: "We look forward to building on the strong interest already expressed by international and UK customers.

"We are grateful to Screen Scotland for their commitment to an ambitious film and television sector and look forward to contributing to its development."

Mr Connery, son of Oscar-winning actor Sir Sean, directed Tommy's Honour in 2015 and has dozens of acting credits including Smallville and as Robin Hood in the 1980s TV series.

He said: "There is no question Scotland needs a film studio, I could not be more excited to be involved in bringing it to fruition."

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "This announcement represents a great step forward in Scotland's ambition to drive growth across all aspects of the film and TV sector.

"Having a studio of this scale will provide a home in Scotland for film and high-end TV productions, generate significant revenue for Scotland's wider economy and support sustainable careers across the film and TV industry from writers, producers and directors to those working in craft and technical areas."

Screen Scotland executive director Isabel Davis said: "The studio is key in expanding film and TV production in Scotland.

"Bob and Jason bring a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge that is invaluable to the development of the studio.

"Scotland is internationally renowned for its world-class talent, crews, facilities and locations."