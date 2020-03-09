A 29-year-old man died after falling from a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to a property in Zetland House, in the city's King Street, at about 8:15 on Monday morning, the BBC has reported.

Police said the man died at the scene of the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a man having fallen from a flat on King Street, Aberdeen.

"Police and ambulance attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene."

A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the exact cause of death.