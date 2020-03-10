The BBC has been questioned by viewers over its decision to interview Nigel Farage on Newsnight about the coronavirus outbreak.

The corporation was dubbed as “irresponsible” following an episode which aired last night that interviewed a range of guests about whether the government should be doing more to tackle the spread Covid-19.

Honestly, what has actually gone on with the production of BBC News that this is part of their package on the coronavirus on Newsnight tonight? He's not a minister or shadow minister. Not an MP. Not an MEP anymore. Not a scientist. Not a healthcare expert. And yet... pic.twitter.com/iaBDnJ4OaX — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) March 9, 2020

While many health experts appeared on the show, viewers were quick to question why Farage had been invited on the show to discuss the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Brexit Party leader was quick to criticise the Prime Minister's response to the outbreak claiming it was “bordering on negligent.”

READ MORE: Nigel Farage claims No 10 offered jobs to Brexit Party hopefuls to stand down

He said: “This disease is spreading very, very quickly in Milan.

“I think to be just be carrying on with these flights coming in with no tests of any kind - initially we flew people in from Wuhan we put them in quarantine, we brought them back from the ship in Japan and we put them in quarantine (but) now we couldn’t care less and I think this is a real failure of leadership.”

He added: “I think in a couple weeks time we discover that many people have been infected in this country by travellers that have come back from northern Italy, there will be hell to pay.”

He also discussed the response of the US president to the Covid-19 outbreak advising both Donald Trump and Boris Johnson to “study what is happening in Milan'' and “how bad it is becoming”.

LBC's James O'Brien questioned the integrity of the BBC for their panel selection of Nigel Farage saying: "You start off chasing ratings by using ignorant grifters to ‘balance’ experts in TV & radio ‘debates’. You end up with Nigel Farage talking about Coronavirus on Newsnight."

As well as Farage, former health secretary Lord Andrew Lansley appeared on the program along with epidemiologist Dr Tom Jefferson, Associate Professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Dr Adam Kucharski, Head of Infectious Diseases at King’s College London Professor Stuart Neil, Intensive care consultant Dr Carl Waldmann, economist Vicky Pryce, and Head of Research Strategy at Eurasia Group Meredith Sumpter.

You start off chasing ratings by using ignorant grifters to ‘balance’ experts in TV & radio ‘debates’.

You end up with Nigel Farage talking about Coronavirus on Newsnight. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 10, 2020

But, many questioned the decision to have Mr Farage on the programme at all.

Labour candidate for Harry McCarthy labelled the decision as "irresponsible", writing: “Why is Nigel Farage being interviewed about #COVID19 on #newsnight? He’s not an expert.

READ MORE: Lisa Nandy interview branded ‘career-ending’ after GMB row with Piers Morgan

Dear @BBCNewsnight who better than Farage to be interviewed on #coronavirus or on any world health matters

Well done

Well worth our licence fee pic.twitter.com/0I9L32Y2lF — VG (@vg123e) March 10, 2020

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “A clip of Nigel Farage appeared as part of a package looking at the political response to Coronavirus. There were a range of interviewees included in the programme."

Dear @BBCNewsnight -



The BBC is meant to be a public education service.



Having Nigel Farage on to discuss #coronavirus is yet another lazy disservice. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 10, 2020