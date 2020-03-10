A CHILD protection expert has backed plans to ensure every elected member in Scotland undergoes background checks before they spend unsupervised time with children or vulnerable adults.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats want to bring in new rules requiring all MSPs, MPs and councillors to undergo a Protecting Vulnerable Groups (PVG) check, in a bid to safeguard against exploitative or predatory behaviour.

The move comes after Derek Mackay resigned as Finance Secretary following revelations he bombarded a 16-year-old boy with online messages, including calling him “cute”.

Now the Moira Anderson Foundation and its founder, child protection expert Sandra Brown, have urged MSPs to back the proposals.

Ms Brown said it wished “to see loopholes closed or at the very least tightened, so that predatory and exploitative behavioural risks are lessened".

She said to have large numbers of politicians who have not gone through any kind of independent vetting “is a real risk”.

In a letter to MSPs, she wrote: “The current situation is, as we know from our work with survivors, there will be sexual predators who will find ways to access opportunities to be with unsupervised children, young people, or vulnerable adults.

“This is still likely to be the case with determined individuals, who abuse their power regardless in the manner which [former Liberal MP] Cyril Smith demonstrated in plain sight.

“However, our hope would be that an initial PVG check and then regular follow ups at five year intervals as proposed would deter potential candidates from standing for a political party in the first place.

“If they know they are going to come under additional scrutiny (even though nothing may be on record) these unscrupulous individuals could well be put off.

“We can never have enough safeguards in place, and vigilance is crucial, but right now to have large numbers of politicians who have not gone through any kind of independent vetting, is a real risk.

“The vast majority of parents would simply not be able to comprehend their child being unsafe around an elected politician, but sadly, it has been the case that some have used their power in very negative ways; it will be a positive signal if every party in the Parliament acknowledged the importance of putting this shortcoming right and help strengthen what is in place to keep future generations much safer.”

The Moira Anderson Foundation, which was launched in 2000, offers individual care and support to survivors of childhood sexual abuse and their families.

It is named after an 11-year-old who vanished on February 23, 1957, after getting caught in a blizzard on her way to the shops.

The PVG scheme currently covers those who work with children and protected adults, such as teaching or medical roles.

When someone applies to join it, Disclosure Scotland carries out criminal record checks and shares the results with individuals and organisations.

LibDem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has now lodged a series of amendments to the Disclosure (Scotland) Bill to make it an offence for an elected representative to take part in regulated activities without being a member of the scheme.

These activities include meeting alone with children and vulnerable adults or spending time unsupervised with young people on work experience.

The amendments will be voted on at Holyrood’s Education Committee tomorrow.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I am grateful to the Moira Anderson Foundation and Sandra Brown OBE for their support.

“The reaction of most people to my proposals is simply shock that these basic safeguards don’t exist already.

“Nobody else in a position of power and influence would be allowed to be alone with children or vulnerable adults without this formal accreditation.

“It can’t be one rule for everyone else and another rule for elected politicians and other powerful figures working within political parties.

“Other workplaces and sectors have made huge leaps forward in creating a safeguarding culture. It is time politics starting taking this as seriously.

“The fact you have received thousands of votes isn’t any guarantee of your suitability to be alone in the presence of vulnerable people.

“We know that some people working in politics can use their status to manipulate, target and exploit.

“People need protecting from that and a PVG is an important part of the safeguarding framework. It is a straightforward check that applies to more than a million professionals and volunteers already.

“There is no good reason to continue to exempt elected representatives because they meet the bar of having power and influence over vulnerable people.

“Tomorrow will be a test of how seriously this Parliament takes safeguarding. I urge the government and opposition parties to back this common sense safety mechanism.”

The LibDems drew up their plans weeks before Mr Mackay resigned on February 5.