The number of positive tests for the Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 27 over the past 24 hours.
Figures released on Monday stated 23 people had been diagnosed with the condition, but the Scottish Government confirmed this had increased by four overnight .
The cases now include new outbreaks in the Grampian and Lothian regions.
A total of 2,234 tests have been carried out for the condition.
Two new cases have been confirmed in both the Grampian and Lothians areas.
The Lothians now has the largest number of cases, with seven, while Grampian has six.
It comes as the NHS in England confirmed a sixth person had died as a result of the virus.
