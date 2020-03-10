HOLYROOD staff have been told to take their laptops home every day to support “remote working” as fears grow over the impact of the coronavirus.
The Scottish Parliament said its “incident management team” – which works to manage incidents that may affect staff or day-to-day business – is now meeting regularly.
Bosses said they “continue to monitor developments closely and remain in regular contact with other UK legislatures and the Scottish Government".
This includes representation in the Scottish Government Resilience Room (SCoRR) – its version of the UK’s emergency Cobra meetings.
“We know that we may need to take mitigating steps in the future as risks change or emerge. We will respond accordingly, in line with official advice.”
Scottish Parliamentary Service (SPS) staff have been told to take laptops and other such devices home every day.
Holyrood chiefs also recommended that MSPs and their staff consider taking the same approach.
They said they are setting up a dedicated phone number for queries around the Covid-19 outbreak.
Staff have also been told to ensure no dirty crockery or cutlery is left at tea points or around the office.
