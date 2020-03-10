A WOMAN who has been giving evidence in Alex Salmond’s trial about a charge of attempted rape told a court she had “flashbacks” three years after the alleged incident when the Me Too movement began.

The former Scottish Government official said she had told a senior SNP official in late 2017 about the “top line” of her experience to ensure it went on Mr Salmond’s party record.

On Monday, the woman told the court Mr Salmond had sexually assaulted her at Bute House in May 2014 and attempted to rape her there in June 2014.

On the second day of Mr Salmond’s trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, the woman said she wanted to protect others from the former First Minister by alerting SNP HQ.

Known for legal reasons as Woman H, she said: “I did not want anyone else who worked for him to have what happened to me happen to them. That was my overwhelming desire and ultimately still is.

“I also wanted to have it on his file because he was an ex-parliamentarian so that should he seek office again that record was there.

“It could be asked about it and it could be taken into serious consideration about being fit for office.”

The jury of nine women and six men were shown a series of text messages between the woman and Ian McCann, the SNP’s head of compliance and governance, from 5 November 2017.

In a message to Woman H on 6 November 2017 at 14.50, Mr McCann wrote: “Appreciate how difficult that must have been. We will sit on that and hope we never need to deploy it.”

She said she reported the alleged incidents to the police in 2018.

Earlier, the woman said the day after the alleged attempted rape she was supposed to go to a football match with Mr Salmond and others, but did not.

She said: “I didn’t want to go because I felt like I was going to throw up. I was distressed and I did not want to be around him.”

The jury was shown an email the woman sent to female members of Mr Salmond’s private office the morning after the alleged incident.

The email said: “Ladies, I’m going to have to cancel today my arm is killing me and all swollen after breaking it last week so going to stay home and rest.

“Last night’s dinner went well anyway. Send my apologies to the FM.”

Asked why she did not mention the event of the night before, she said: “I was humiliated. I was in shock still. I did not process what happened for a long time.”

She said that within an hour she received a telephone call from Mr Salmond, via his private office, in which he encouraged her to go the match.

She said: “He was quite perky. He was in the company of a member of staff so he did not take the opportunity to discuss what had actually happened the night before. He just said, Come on, it’s going to be great, you me and Tas [Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh]. We’ve got people to meet etc. He was encouraging me to change my mind.”

Mr Salmond, 65, faces 14 charges, all of which he denies.

The alleged incidents date from June 2008 to November 2014 and involve ten women complainers.

The former SNP leader is accused of one count of attempted rape, one of sexual assault with intent to rape, ten other counts of sexual assault, and two counts of indecent assault.

Nine of the charges relate to alleged incidents at Bute House, his former official residence in Edinburgh.

Mr Salmond has lodged a special defence of consent in relation to four charges involving three women and alleged incidents at Bute House between 2010 and 2013.

The jury of nine women and six men heard his defence against one charge of indecent assault, two of sexual assault, and one of sexual assault with intent to rape was that he “reasonably believed” the women "to be consenting throughout".

He has also lodged a special defence of alibi against an allegation he sexually assaulted Woman H at Bute House in May 2014.

Mr Salmond was First Minister from May 2007 until November 2014, when he resigned following the No result in the independence referendum.

The trial before Lady Dorrian, which is expected to last around four weeks, continues.