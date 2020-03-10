Health officials in East Lothian are considering opening up two mothballed wards in a new state-of-the-art hospital to treat those affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

East Lothian Community Hospital opened in November last year, but both of the top floor wards have been closed off with plans to open them as the population of the region expands.

Around a dozen patients are temporarily in one of the wards after the local Integrated Joint Board (IJB) agreed to assist NHS Lothian in coping with winter pressures.

However, under plans discussed at a meeting of the board this week, current patients would be moved out to accommodate beds for up to 44 potential Covid-19 patients.

Alison Macdonald, chief officer of the IJB, said talks were ongoing about ways to tackle the virus, and to ensure vulnerable people are protected and staff remain safe.

She said: “We have 44 beds not in use on the top floor and we are preparing in case they are needed.

“The benefits of the community hospital is each room is en-suite and has piped oxygen and piped suction at each bed. It is a well-equipped hospital.”

The £70 million facility was built with 132 beds for long-stay patients and 20 ortho rehabilitation beds.

Councillor Sue Kempson, chairperson of the audit and risk committee, said the biggest risk posed by coronavirus at the moment was the uncertainty about what would happen.

She said: “I have no idea what is going to happen or how long it is going to go on for.

“It is a big unknown, which makes it so difficult to plan for.”