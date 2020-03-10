A member of staff at Shell’s base in Aberdeen has tested positive for coronavirus.

The oil giant confirmed on Tuesday the worker from its Tullos headquarters has Covid-19.

Shell has since advised those working closely with the individual to work from home and contact NHS24.

READ MORE: Hospital considers opening closed off ward to deal with potential patients

The company has also taken a “prudent approach”, informed by Health Protection Scotland, in light of the case.

It came as the number of cases in Scotland rose to 27, with the Scottish Government’s latest figures putting six of those in the NHS Grampian region.

A Shell spokesman said: “Shell’s priority is the safety and health of our people and the safe operations of all our businesses.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and follow the advice of the relevant UK authorities.

READ MORE: Holyrood staff told to take laptops home as fears grow over coronavirus

“Currently, all Shell UK offices are open and we have a robust cleaning programme which is proportionate to the current risk level.

“However, we have business continuity plans in place to ensure the sustainability of our supply chain and our ability to meet the needs of our customers and partners if the situation develops further.”