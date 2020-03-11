A BRUTALIST paved square in the heart of Scotland’s capital has been largely deserted since it was opened some 35 year ago. But now cinema bosses want to roll out the red carpet and transform the urban eyesore into an eye-shaped beacon for film – reviving blockbuster plans backed by Sir Sean Connery more than 15 years ago.

Plans have been drawn up to build the £50 million carbon-neutral film hub in Edinburgh's West End - in a bid to breathe some life into the under-used public square.

Edinburgh Filmhouse, which has been operating out of a former Georgian church in the West End of the capital since 1978, wants to build the eye-catching tower at Festival Square - a stone's throw way from its current outdated base.

The ambitious proposals include an underground cinema, education and learning spaces, as well as dedicated areas for festivals and performances.

The proposed building, which will tower above the nearby Sheraton Hotel, will also include a skyline bar and restaurant with views of the Usher Hall and Edinburgh Castle and a roof-top performance space.

The overhaul of the central public space has been brought forward by Ken Hay, CEO of Centre for the Moving Image, which includes Edinburgh Filmhouse and the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Mr Hay said that a move to find a new home began as far back as 1989 and that a report issued in 1999 concluded that the existing headquarters on Lothian Road was "not fit for purpose".

This is not the first attempt to build a striking new home for cinema in the vacant Festival Square - across the road from the Usher Hall.

In 2004, a bid backed by Sir Sean Connery fell flat after being opposed by both the city council and the Sheraton Hotel. The original proposals for a rotund building were drawn up by Richard Murphy Architects.

That firm has resuscitated their vision in the latest plans.

Sir Sean is a patron and has appeared at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which will also use the new building for its annual programme.

The festival, which has been running for 73 years, has been based at Edinburgh Filmhouse since it opened in 1978 - but often has to make use of other venues to meet demand.

Mr Hay said: "We’re going to be inhabiting public space. "We are fully aware of the debate that has been going on for some time, particularly over the last few months, in Edinburgh about the use of public space.

"Our argument is actually this is creating public space. Festival Square has been a dead space ever since it was created 35 years ago.

"Different attempts have been made to try and animate it and create excitement in it. None of these activities have made the square work."

A row has raged in the capital since last autumn over commercial needs taking precedent over the community's access to public spaces - after some locals vented their anger at the annual Christmas market taking place in Princes Street Gardens without the correct rules being followed.

The internal plans for the new film complex

But Mr Hay insists that the new Edinburgh Filmhouse will “create an animated, lively, exciting space for the city”.

If approved by council bosses, the new structure will include six underground cinema screens with a combined 900 seats, as well as a cafe and bar below street level.

Organisers hope to create an "iconic festival centre" with large windows looking out over the city and a rooftop events space with a retractable canopy.

As well as building a base for "a cluster of people who are passionate about film", the elliptical tower will be carbon neutral - fitting into Edinburgh's pledge to do so by 2030.

Ground source heat pumps will be installed while gas will be banned from the kitchens. The windows will contain photovoltaic cells and the structure will be snugly insulated.

Positive discussions have taken place with council officials about a long-term lease for Festival Square, subject to all permissions and funding being secured.

Mr Hay added: "As far as we can tell, there’s nothing like this in the rest of the UK and there are very few examples of a dedicated film centre like this anywhere in the world."

Full plans for the project are set to be handed over in the summer. Following a fundraising campaign, organiser hope to open the doors by 2025.