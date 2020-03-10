A WOMAN who Alex Salmond is accused of trying to rape has told a court she “turned to stone” after the alleged incident, as she denied making up evidence.

The former Scottish Government official said she thought “all the time” about why she hadn’t phoned or called out for help.

Mr Salmond is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, known for legal reasons as Woman H, at his Bute House official residence while he was First Minister in May 2013 and attempting to rape her there in June 2014.

On the second day of Mr Salmond’s trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, Woman H was cross-examined by defence lawyer Shelagh McCall QC.

Asked why she didn’t call out for help to the security guard at Bute House on the night of the second alleged attack, Woman H said: “I really wish that I had. I was scared. I was embarrassed. I was humiliated.

“A lot of us were scared of this man.

“I wish I had screamed, I wish I had physically reacted, but I just turned to stone.”

She added: “I wish I had stood up and decked him, but I didn’t. I wish I had run but I didn’t. I was in a panic.”

Asked why she hadn’t phoned for help when she was alone in an upstairs bathroom after the alleged attack, Woman H said: “I wish I had. You have to remember that our job is to protect him as well.

“I did not fully understand what was happening to me.

“This was a man who was often aggressive, who was often bullying, who was forcefully trying it on with me for what felt like a very long period.”

Woman H also said she experienced “flashbacks” when the #MeToo movement began three years after the alleged incidents and told an SNP official about the “top line” of her experience in November 2017.

She said she wanted it on Mr Salmond’s party record in case he tried to return to front line politics, so the party could consider it and judge whether he was “fit for office”.

In a text message read out to the jury, SNP compliance chief Ian McCann told her: “We will sit on that and hope we never need to deploy it.”

Mr Salmond, 65, faces 14 charges, all of which he denies. The alleged incidents date from June 2008 to November 2014 and involve ten women complainers.

The former SNP leader is accused of one count of attempted rape, one of sexual assault with intent to rape, ten other counts of sexual assault, and two counts of indecent assault.

Ms McCall QC asked Woman H how she felt after the first alleged incident in May 2014. Woman H said she had been “shocked”.

Ms McCall asked why she then went back to Bute House for a dinner in June 2014. Woman H said she had wanted to tell Mr Salmond directly that it must not happen again.

She said: “I genuinely thought it could have been a one-off and I wanted to ensure that he absolutely knew that I did not want it to happen again.

“I had no idea what was about to happen would happen.”

Asked by Ms McCall if the truth was there was no incident in Bute House in May 2014, Woman H replied: “I wish that was true but it is not the case.”

Ms McCall then ran through a series of dates in May 2014 when Mr Salmond’s forward diary indicated he was not at Bute House on 20 nights that month.

Woman H was also asked about other dates that month and said she was not present for other dinners at Bute House.

Ms McCall said: “Do you accept there was no incident in May?”

Woman H replied: “Absolutely not.”

Ms McCall reminded Woman H she had said the May incident took place after a dinner.

Woman H said: “I was there generally for work. Work involved, a lot of the time, dinners quite regularly actually.”

Woman H was then asked about the second alleged incident at Bute House and why she did not mention the Scots actor Ken Stott had been present for dinner in her first statement to Police Scotland in September 2018.

Woman H said that statement to the police was the first time she had recounted the event. “That was my first time saying out loud what had happened to me ever,” she said.

Ms McCall asked if, before giving a second statement to police in May 2019, Woman H read Mr Salmond’s book about the 2014 referendum, The Dream Shall Never Die. This mentions Mr Salmond having dinner with the Rebus star at Bute House in June 2014.

Woman H said she had glanced fleetingly at the book, but never read it.

“It was widely considered a bit of a joke by people in politics,” she said.

Ms McCall asked why, given her account of Mr Salmond’s attack on her that night, Woman H had not called out to the Bute House security guard for help.

She said: “I really wish that I had. I was scared. I was embarrassed, I was humiliated. A lot of us were scared of this man.

“I wish I had screamed, I wish I had physically reacted, but I just turned to stone.”

Ms McCall asked why Woman H did not react more forcefully when, according to her evidence, Mr Salmond pulled her legs onto his in Bute House that night, given the previous incident in May.

Woman H said that she had started to “freak out” and panic inside.

She said she was thinking “not again” and did not feel safe.

“I felt like I was frozen,” she said.

Asked why she hadn’t just left, Woman H said she tried but Mr Salmond blocked her.

Ms McCall also asked a series of questions about Woman H’s evidence that she wanted to to collect her belongings before leaving - in the first police statement they had been downstairs, in the second upstairs.

She also asked how, in Woman H’s evidence, Mr Salmond could have been using both his hands to block her in a room and touch her, while also having a bottle of red wine.

Ms McCall also questioned Woman H about what clothes and underwear she had on when, according to her evidence, Mr Salmond lay naked on her in an upstairs bedroom.

She also asked why she did not leave when Mr Salmond was taking off his own clothes. Woman H said she would probably have the “horrible image” of Mr Salmond naked but for his socks in her mind forever.

She said: “I absolutely froze. I was screaming on the inside but not on the outside, is how I would describe it.”

She added: “I was basically pushed backwards onto the bed. I can’t tell you the exact specifics of how he undressed. It was all like flashes in my memory. I don’t have a three hour wall-to-wall memory of what happened that night. I have distressing images that replay in my mind over and over and over again.”

Asked about variations between her police statements about her state of undress, Woman H said the more she had relived the experience, the more detail had come back to her.

“The more I thought about it, the more I remembered as I came to realise what had happened. Prior to saying this out loud I did not realise what had happened to me was attempted rape. I just knew it was really bad. I had spent so long trying not to think about it and then I was being forced to think about it.”

Asked about her response to the alleged attack, Woman H said: “I wish I had stood up and decked him, but I didn’t. I wish I had run but I didn’t. I was in a panic.”

Asked why she hadn’t followed through on her plan to phone an acquaintance for help, she said: “I wish I had. You have to remember that our job is to protect him as well.

“I did not fully understand what was happening to me.

“This was a man who was often aggressive, who was often bullying, who was forcefully trying it on with me for what felt like a very long period.”

Asked why, when she was in a bathroom after the alleged incident she did not phone for help, she said: “I was in total shock. I don’t think there’s a universal code for phone a friend or scream. I think about that all the time. Ultimately I was scared.”

Ms McCall put it to Woman H she had not been at the dinner that night and there was no incident. She replied: “I wish for my life that that was true, but it’s not true. I wish for my life that the First Minister had been nicer and a better man and I was not here.”

Ms McCall also argued email communications involving Mr Salmond’s private office the day of the alleged attack and the day after suggested it did not take place.

Earlier, Ms McCall asked Woman H if she had been encouraged by others to speak to the police after media reports about Mr Salmond in August 2018.

Woman H said: “There’s no-one cheerleading me to do this. This isn’t fun, I would rather not be here. I don’t feel like I have been encouraged, I feel I have made this decision on my own.”

The court saw a text message Woman H sent another complainer in the case, known as Woman J, in which she said: “I have a plan. And means we can be anonymous but see strong repercussions.” Woman H said the repercussions were to do with the party and police taking action.

Woman H also said she had had “flashbacks” when the #MeToo movement began after allegations about the Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein emerged in late 2017.

She said: ““These issues started to be discussed and I started to have what I could describe as flashbacks. I started to come to the realisation at the October/November 2017 period”.

She said she told Mr McCann the “top line” of her experience to ensure it went on Mr Salmond’s party record.

She said: “I did not want anyone else who worked for him to have what happened to me happen to them. That was my overwhelming desire and ultimately still is.

“I also wanted to have it on his file because he was an ex-parliamentarian so that should he seek office again that record was there.

“It could be asked about it and it could be taken into serious consideration about being fit for office.”

She added: “I was trying to work out if there was a process in the party because I was confused and scared and wanted to be secure about talking to anyone before I did so.

“The [former] first minister was a very powerful man and I didn’t want to get on the wrong side of him.”

The jury of nine women and six men were shown a series of text messages between the woman and Mr McCann from 5 November 2017.

In a message to Woman H the next day, Mr McCann wrote: “Appreciate how difficult that must have been. We will sit on that and hope we never need to deploy it.”

In a message Woman H sent to Mr McCann on 25 August 2018, she also said she felt “relieved” that she was not alone and “stupid”, but part of a “systemic pattern”.

Woman H said she first recounted the alleged incidents in full to the police in September 2018.

Woman H was also asked about a text she sent an SNP office holder about a personal political project in 2015, in which she asked if “Alex will be OK” with it and said: “Would be great to be working with him again”.

The jury also saw an email Woman H had sent to Mr Salmond in 2017 inviting him to an SNP fundraiser. She said she had done so merely “out of courtesy” to others.

The trial before Lady Dorrian continues.