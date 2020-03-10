RISHI Sunak will today announce the biggest infrastructure investment programme since the mid-1950s as he promises to spend some £600 billion on rail, road, housing, broadband and research projects over the next five years.

The Chancellor’s splurge in his first Budget should lead to a knock-on windfall for the Scottish Government of more than £50bn over the period; what UK ministers will term as a Union dividend.

Ahead of his Commons statement, Mr Sunak, who only took over his lead role at the Treasury barely four weeks ago, said: “This is a Budget for people right across the country; no region will be left behind.

“We have listened and will now deliver on our promise to level up the UK, ensuring everyone has the same chances and opportunities in life, wherever they live.

“By investing historic amounts in British innovation and world-class infrastructure, we will rebalance opportunities and lay the foundations for a decade of growth for everybody,” declared the Yorkshire MP.

He will also launch a review of capital investment to ensure it delivers on the Government’s pledge to level up.

This will conclude ahead of the Comprehensive Spending Review in the summer that will finalise the next four years of Government investment. Also, the Chancellor will publish a National Infrastructure Strategy in the coming months setting out further details.

Among the measures expected in today’s fiscal statement are:

*a £5bn programme to improve broadband in poorly served areas;

*a five-year £2.5bn programme to repair 50m potholes over the next five years in England, which would produce a knock-on windfall for the Scottish Government of more than £200m;

*cutting the “jobs’ tax” by raising employment allowance - the level at which employers have to start paying national insurance contributions – from £3,000 to £4,000;

*a rise in state loans for export firms from £3bn to to £8bn to boost Britain’s global trade post-Brexit;

*scrapping the planned cut to corporation tax from 19 to 17 per cent, raising £6bn a year;

*a review of business rates;

*a digital services tax slapped on tech giants like Google and Facebook and

*an end to the freeze on fuel duty is expected together with scrapping the £2.4bn diesel subsidy for users of farming and construction vehicles.

Labour’s John McDonnell said: “It’s the same old. We’ve heard it all before. Exaggerated claims then our country let down by a Conservative failure to deliver.

“The Chancellor seems to have forgotten we have to dig ourselves out of the £192 billion hole in our infrastructure spend created by his government. Boris Johnson has a track record of boastful claims followed by non-delivery and it looks like he is running true to form.

"A stronger Chancellor would have had the Treasury prevent these exaggerated claims. Mr Sunak is asking us to congratulate him for partially rebuilding what the Conservatives have destroyed over the last 10 years,” added the Shadow Chancellor.

Ian Blackford for the SNP said today’s Budget would “undoubtedly be the most important in a decade,” being both a warning of what might lie ahead and a reminder of Scotland’s need to choose a different future.

“There is a real risk that the UK Government enters into a new era of presiding over further decline in living standards, workers’ rights, and public services,” warned the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

Noting how the Tories’ ambition to secure a basic trade deal compared to EU membership could remove £9bn from the Scottish economy, Mr Blackford insisted the economic cost to Scotland did not stop there.

“The Chancellor must fill the multi-billion black hole in Scotland’s budget by paying back £13.9bn in cumulative Tory cuts since 2010, match Scottish per capita NHS spending, and reverse its harmful welfare policies,” he added.