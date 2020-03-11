Forget fake tan or miracle moisturisers - the secret to skin with a natural “golden glow” lies in a healthy lifestyle, according to scientists.

A study led by the University of St Andrews has found that a balanced, healthy lifestyle - including improving fitness, avoiding stress and sleeping longer - gives skin a more healthy looking colour.

Researchers know from previous studies that a diet full of fruit and vegetables increases skin yellowness due to plant pigments which play in important role as antioxidants.

These pigments, called carotenoids, can help protect against damage from oxidative toxins, caused by the stresses and strains of everyday life, that damage DNA and proteins.

The recent research adds to this by finding that exercise boosts the body’s own antioxidant systems, potentially sparing the pigments created by healthy eating.

Losing excess body fat, reducing mental stress, and getting better quality, longer sleep may also decrease the production of oxidative toxins.

Scientists found skin yellowness could be an indicator of a person’s health by demonstrating the body has enough antioxidant reserves and low levels of oxidative toxins.

Lead scientist for the study, professor David Perrett, from the university’s School of Psychology and Neuroscience, said: “We worked with 134 students, measuring fitness from heart rate while walking and running on a treadmill.

“We assessed body fat levels with an impedance meter much like that available on many bathroom weighing scales.

“We measured skin colour with a device that records how a rainbow of colours is reflected from the skin.

“We found that both high fitness and low body fat were associated with a higher skin yellowness.

“This yellower skin of fit individuals was not due to a better diet or from a suntan from being outdoors more.”

The research team also assessed whether a change in health changed skin appearance and followed 59 students from sports clubs to measure the impact of their training on their skin.

They found those who became fitter or lost body fat over a period of time displayed an increase in skin yellowness.

Meanwhile, questionnaires showed increased psychological stress and a loss of sleep were associated with a reduction in skin yellowness.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Researchers also simulated the skin colour change in face images, keeping everything else such as expression constant, to examine how people perceived its impact on appearance.

Prof Perrett explained that they asked people to look at the changes in colour to determined if it looked healthier or not.

He said: “For 21 observers we found the change in skin colour with increased fitness was visible and was judged as looking healthier on 90% of trials.

“This means that as people get healthier others should be able to notice the improvement in skin colour.

“We were surprised to find that the skin colour changes accompanying change in health occurred quite quickly and within eight weeks.

“This means that any effort to improve lifestyle will benefit appearance within a relatively short time.”