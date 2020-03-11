EVER let a good crisis go to waste. That could almost be the motto of the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, today as he unveils his first Budget. The last one was cancelled, you may recall, thanks to Brexit.

This one nearly went the same way when the former Chancellor, Sajid Javid, resigned in fury last month over Dominic Cummings messing with his advisers and No 10 insisting on command and control.

Then came coronavirus. This is a crisis with a silver lining for the Government. It has swept the news agenda and the press has all but forgotten about Mr Javid and the impact of Brexit.

But that doesn’t mean that Chancellor Sunak has an easy ride. Far from it. The novice in No 11 has his name on what could be the most important Budget in half a century

If he gets his numbers wrong today, Boris Johnson’s Government might not survive the next fortnight.

Normally Chancellors are well advised not to throw money at a problem until they know exactly how big it is. This is different. Following the lockdown of Italy, he should throw the money irrespective of what he knows.

There may be sound reasons for thinking that Britain will not be as badly hit as Italy. Epidemiologists suggest that the progress of the disease here does not seem to be following the same pattern. It is also the case that, in China, coronavirus passed its peak in January.

Britain’s epidemic is expected to peak in the next fortnight. But then, no one really knows. In terms of crude mortality, Britain is roughly where Italy was a fortnight ago. That is bad enough.

On social media, unnamed medical experts on the ground in Italy are posting alarming accounts of having to stand by as old people die for lack of respirators. These stories will only increase in number.

There is no cure for Covid-19. People who contract it rely on the body’s capacity to fight the infection. Hospitals can only help the patient’s own immune system to work.

Indeed, one of the reasons for delaying a complete lockdown and cancellation of sporting events is precisely to allow what is called “herd immunity” to develop naturally in the wider community. But that is a difficult thing to explain in a sound bite.

When Mr Johnson, trying to paraphrase the advice he had been given by the medical officers, said we might just have to “take it on the chin” for a while he was roundly attacked for being stupid and risking people’s lives.

After all, the country has been told, not least by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, that 50 to 80 per cent of the population could get Covid-19 and up to 250,000 might be hospitalised. Mr Sunak needs to be thinking of those figure today, rather than the comforting notion that the epidemic may be over before Easter.

The National Health Service desperately needs more intensive care beds, respirators, oxygen tents. Mr Sunak must open his cheque book so these can be ordered, even though they may not arrive in time. They may never be needed, but the money has to be there.

It’s just as well that the Government was looking to abandon its fiscal rules from the Conservative manifesto, the loosening of which was one reason why Mr Javid resigned. As in a war, there can be no artificial limits on public spending. With businesses, especially in hospitality, tourism, aviation, suddenly finding themselves without customers, there could be an epidemic of business closures within a week.

Restaurants are getting desperate, holidays are being cancelled, airlines are in shock. When Flybe finally collapsed last week, it was only a taste of what might be to come. Economic events have health consequences too, not least in the stress of parents who can no longer support their families because they have lost their jobs.

RBS, or rather Natwest as it is now known, has shown responsibility in advising its customers that they can defer mortgage payments and increase debt on their credit cards. But this needs to be widespread across the financial sector, as has been the case in Italy. Otherwise in a matter of days, we could see legions of employees sacked, families thrown out of their homes, small businesses closing for good.

Coronavirus, if handled correctly, shouldn’t have a long-term impact on the economy. The banks are in much better shape than they were in the bad old days of Collateralised Debt Obligations and Liar Loans. The dangers of coronavirus are all up front.

If Britain follows Italy, and workers are told to stay at home there could be real hardship. Civil servants and many journalists may be able to work from home but tele-commuting is not something that most workers can actually do. Domestic wifi is not secure for a start.

There has been a big increase in self-employment as the old economy of secure jobs and conditions has been dismantled. My own son, who works freelance in journalism in London, is effectively on zero hours contracts and has been for nearly two years. He doesn’t know if he’s going to be paid next week, and he has hefty housing costs.

So, businesses need cash up front; people will need cash up front. Indeed, this Budget could mean curtains for the already-discredited system of Universal Credit. A way must be found to get money to people without long delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

Councils may need a financial backstop to cover their increased costs and the loss of revenue from council tax and rents. The Government is going to have to manage the economy in a way we have not been used to in the years of neoliberal, hands-off economics.

Indeed, economists in future may well look back on the coronavirus crisis as the final nail in the coffin of Thatcherism, and the obsession with confining public spending to arbitrary limits. The instinct of the Johnson administration is to spend while interest rates are low and borrowing is very cheap.

And spending is exactly what Mr Sunak needs to do today without worrying too much about paying it back in the long run. For, as John Maynard Keynes famously said, in the long run, we’re all dead.

