A HIGHLAND MP is demanding ring-fenced funding for veterans with mental health problems.

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP and the party's defence spokesman, will lead a debate today on the need for Boris Johnson to set aside money specifically for veterans and members of the armed forces.

Stone, who has secured cross-party support for the National Health Service Expenditure Bill, said he raised the issue due to the cuts to mental health services across the country, and dwindling funds of charities who specialise in helping veterans and military personnel.

He cited the case of charity Combat Stress, which has stopped accepting new referrals.

Speaking ahead of today's debate, Stone said:"“Since introducing my Bill to Parliament, many veterans have been in touch to tell me that armed forces personnel need access to care provided by people who know how mental health impacts people who have served.

“Most of us will never be able to understand what our veterans have been through. That is why some of the best care available comes in the form of peer to peer support groups. However, Conservative cuts are making it harder for these services to exist, nevermind be set up.

“It’s not rocket science. The Government should make it easier for veterans and their families to access peer-led mental health support. I therefore urge Ministers to get serious and back my Bill.”

Supporting Mr Stone’s campaign, Chief Executive of Combat Stress Sue Freeth, added:

“82% of the veterans treated by Combat Stress have tried to engage with NHS services but their needs have not been met. The government needs to ringfence funding for specialist services such as ours, that understand and can successfully treat those veterans with complex PTSD.”