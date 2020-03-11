Celtic hero Jackie McNamara will host a charity golf day to support those who have suffered brain injuries.

The Hoops legend recently collapsed with a bleed to the brain and had to be rushed to hospital in York before being transferred to Hull for surgery.

Scottish football rallied around the stricken former player along with a number of his ex-teammates including John Hartson, Henrik Larsson and good pal Simon Donnelly.

Now, though, McNamara's foundation Consilium will run a golf day in conjunction with charity Headway who work with people who have suffered brain injuries and provide them with support and information in dealing with their issues.

McNamara, 41, took to social media to urge fans to support the golf afternoon and charity push. "Could everyone give this page a follow," he posted on Twitter. "Our first event is a golf day in may partnering with the charity Headway, which aims to improve people’s lives after brain injuries!

"Any support would be really appreciated".

The event will take place at the Dumbarnie Links in Leven, Fife, on May 28.

We told how McNamara thanked everyone for their love and support through his difficult period after he was discharged from hospital. The former defender said: "I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support for me and my family, from the football community and supporters, during what has been an extremely worrying and emotional time.

"I would like to personally thank the paramedics, York Hospital and Hull Royal Infirmary, who have been phenomenal. If it wasn’t for these services I wouldn’t be here today. It will be a slow and steady process but I’m on the road to recovery.

"I am back home with my family and feel very grateful."