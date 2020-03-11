Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has warned “lives will change” for a period of time as Scotland continues to tackle the coronavirus.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, the MSP says the Scottish Government is doing everything it possibly can to deal with the outbreak of Covid-19.

As of Tuesday, 27 people had been diagnosed with the virus in Scotland form more than 2,200 tests.

Workers at Holyrood have also been asked to take laptops home every day in a bid to support working remotely as a way of curbing the spread of the disease.

However, Ms Freeman encouraged the public to do more to help the most vulnerable members of Scottish communities, adding that everyone had a part to play in helping to stop the virus from causing further damage.

She said: "We are genuinely doing everything we possibly can to prepare for this.

"But, what we all need to be clear about is that we will not be able to make it go away.

"There will be difficulties for all of us and the way we live our lives is going to change for a period of time.

"People need to think about in what way can they offer additional help to their neighbours and families while we try to make sure the professional help is there by using senior students from advanced health practitioners and focusing on what we need to do to protect those who are most vulnerable."

A further update is expected at 2pm today.

