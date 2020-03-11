Rishi Sunak has insisted that his coronavirus aid package coupled with the Bank of England's interest rate cut will make the UK one of the "best-placed" economies in the world to manage the potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking at Cabinet four hours before he delivers his first Budget, the Chancellor told senior colleagues his multi-billion pound package would ensure businesses, the public and those in public services working on the front line against the virus got the support they needed.

READ MORE: Bank of England cuts interest rate in response to outbreak

Boris Johnson, who together with Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary, updated Cabinet on the coronavirus outbreak, wished Nadine Dorries a speedy recovery, noting how the Health Minister, who revealed she had the virus late last night, was following official advice to self-isolate.

However, Downing St did not disclose if the Prime Minister and other ministerial colleagues were due to have coronavirus tests themselves.

Ms Dorries attended a Downing St reception last week hosted by Mr Johnson.

FOLLOW THE HERALD'S LIVE BUDGET COVERAGE

At Cabinet, Me Sunak said despite the impacts of the coronavurus outbreak being uncertain, Britain had the economic tools to overcome the disruption caused by it and move the country forwards.

He also said that despite coronavirus being “front and centre in our minds”, the Budget would implement the manifesto on which the Government had been elected.

The Chancellor said it was vital people knew this would be a Budget that delivered on the promises made to the British people - investing in public services and cutting taxes for millions of hardworking people - and that there could be no delay in laying the foundations for a decade of growth where opportunity was spread equally across the UK.

READ MORE: Biggest infrastructure spending plan since 1955 in 2020 Budget

The PM insisted the Budget would start to tackle head on the challenges facing the economy and country – addressing productivity and regional imbalances – and showing that the Government was responding to the public’s desire for change.

It would set the path for further action throughout the year, he added.