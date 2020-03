Rishi Sunak has insisted that his coronavirus aid package coupled with the Bank of England's interest rate cut will make the UK one of the "best-placed" economies in the world to manage the potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking at Cabinet four hours before he delivers his first Budget, the Chancellor told senior colleagues his multi-billion pound package would ensure businesses, the public and those in public services working on the front line against the virus got the support they needed.