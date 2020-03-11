The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 36.
The Scottish Government said more than 2,300 tests for the Covid-19 strain of the condition had been carried out, with a rise of nine recorded cases in the past 24 hours.
Figures released on Tuesday revealed 27 people had been diagnosed with the condition, a jump of four from Monday's total.
The new cases include two in Ayrshire and Arran, two in the Borders, two in Greater Glasgow and Clyde and an adiitonal one each in the Lothians, Tayside and Lanarkshire.
A total of 2,316 tests have been carried out for the illness in Scotland.
The Department of Health said a total of 456 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK - up from 373 at the same point yesterday.
