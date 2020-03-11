Tom Gordon

A FORMER Scottish Government official has denied getting “carried away” and having a drunken consensual sexual encounter with Alex Salmond while he was First Minister.

The woman told a court she would “never” have been a willing participant in such a thing, and denied lying to the jury of nine women and six men.

She said she had a “horrific image” of an exposed Mr Salmond leaning over her “fully aroused” in a bedroom at his official Bute House residence.

The third day of Mr Salmond’s trial at the High Court in Edinburgh also saw a recorded police statement by a celebrity about a dinner at Bute House.

Mr Salmond, 65, faces 14 charges, all of which he denies. The alleged incidents date from June 2008 to November 2014 and involve ten women complainers.

The former SNP leader is accused of one count of attempted rape, one of sexual assault with intent to rape, ten other counts of sexual assault, and two counts of indecent assault.

Mr Salmond is accused of sexually assaulting a woman known as Woman H in Bute House in May 2014 and attempting to her rape there in June 2014.

Woman H has said the sexual assault took place after Mr Salmond invited her to drink shots in a sitting room, and the attempted rape took place after a dinner attended by a celebrity.

Mr Salmond’s defence lawyer Shelagh McCall QC put it to Woman H that there had been a sexual encounter between her and Mr Salmond, but that it had been consensual and had taken place after a different dinner at Bute House.

Ms McCall suggested both Woman H and Mr Salmond had partly undressed willingly and then put their clothes back on after realising it had made “a mistake”.

Ms McCall put it to Woman H that this encounter had taken place in a bedroom at Bute House in 2013.

Woman H said she was “very clear” the alleged attempted rape had been in 2014 because of its proximity to a football match.

Ms McCall asked Woman H if she remembered drinking shots with Mr Salmond in a sitting room after the 2013 dinner. Woman H said: “No.”

Ms McCall said: “Do you remember saying to him something like, Little did I think I would be sitting here drinking shots with the First Minister?” She replied: “No.”

When Ms McCall asked if it had been her idea to link arms while drinking shots, rather than Mr Salmond’s, Woman H replied: “I would say that is totally untrue.”

Ms McCall said: “Mr Salmond says he did have a sexual encounter with you but it was in 2013. Would you say he was wrong about that?” Woman H replied: “Yes.”

Ms McCall went on: “What he says occurred was that you were both quite merry with alcohol and on that occasion there was an encounter between you.”

Under cross-examination, Woman H also denied unbuttoning Mr Salmond’s shirt buttons, returning his kisses or undoing his trousers, saying she had been “dodging his advances” before the alleged attempted rape.

Woman H also denied Mr Salmond’s that underpants had stayed up, and that only his trousers had been down.

She said: “Absolutely not. I have this horrific image of him being fully aroused and leaning over me and that was not wearing underwear.”

Ms McCall suggested that when Woman H and Mr Salmond had been in the bed of the so-called Connery room in Bute House, Woman H had said: “I did not mean this to happen.”

Woman H said: “I said lots of things, I don’t want this to happen, stop, you’re my boss.”

Ms McCall put it to Woman H that she and Mr Salmond had both put their clothes back on “after realising it was a mistake, what had happened”.

Woman H replied: “Absolutely not”, adding that would have been a better ending to the night than that actually happened.

Asked if the pair had then gone back to the sitting room to discuss what they had done consensually, Woman H said: “No. He passed out because he was drunk. He was snoring and presumably exhausted by his attempts to get me to sleep with him”.

She said Mr Salmond had also claimed to be a “great lover”, and she “kept saying no”.

Asked if she and Mr Salmond had discussed getting “carried away” and Mr Salmond said ‘Not to worry about it”, and that she then left Bute House, Woman H said: “That is not true.”

Asked if she had been a “willing participant” in a consensual encounter in 2013, albeit one she regretted, Woman H said: “I would never be a willing participant in anything to do with Alex Salmond’s advances towards me and I never will be.”

Alex Prentice QC, for the Crown, then asked Woman H if she was lying to the jury when she said she had been at Bute House the night of the dinner with the celebrity in June 2014.

She said: “I’m not a liar.”

Later, the court saw a video recording of a celebrity giving a statement to police via Skype in June 2019 about the night of the alleged attempted rape.

Woman H had previously said the celebrity was invited to dinner at Bute House that evening after recently declaring his support for Yes in the independence referendum campaign.

Mr Salmond’s defence team has suggested she was not at the dinner.

In a half-hour statement, the celebrity said there had been four for dinner - himself, Mr Salmond, a businesswoman and a woman he believed to be Woman H.

He said the evening had been friendly and jovial and that no one had appeared worse for wear because of alcohol, with the four attendees sharing a single bottle of red wine.

He said the businesswoman left early, leaving himself, Mr Salmond and Woman H.

He said Mr Salmond had presented him with a signed copy of Scotland’s Future, also known as the white paper on independence, just before he left at around 11pm.

He said that when he left, Mr Salmond and Woman H remained in Bute House.

The celebrity also said he had seen no sign of impropriety or disagreement that evening.

Earlier, Ms McCall asked Woman H about social media posts she made on the day after the alleged attempted rape, when she had described herself as traumatised.

Woman H did not deny the posts, but said she did not remember sending them.

She said she sent many posts as part of her work, including under difficult conditions, such as “being b*****ked by a really aggressive First Minister”.

Judge Lady Dorrian told her not to make another “gratuitous remark”.

The trial continues.