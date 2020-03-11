THE SCOTTISH Government has publicly apologised after mental health patients were “let down” in Tayside.

The apology, issued by Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey, comes after the publication of findings from an inquiry into mental health services at NHS Tayside.

The findings revealed that the health board needs to bring about “a radical transformational redesign of mental health services”, while 51 separate recommendations were made.

Ms Haughey said that “far too many people have been let down”.

She added: “I would like to offer my apologies on behalf of the Scottish Government for what they have endured.”

The minister added that the response to the findings will include a “whole-system review of services”.

She added that "operational management of general adult psychiatry services must now be led by NHS Tayside, rather than an integration authority".

The minister pointed to a “culture of blame that’s unacceptable” and said that some staff “didn’t feel valued or treated with respect”.

Ms Haughey said: "Many Tayside patients, their family and friends, including those who have lost loved ones, will have found the report challenging.

"Their bravery, courage and candour was vital in shaping this report."

The minister said the Scottish Government was committed to ensuring patients have "trust and confidence in their care".

She added: "The safety of our patients and the quality of these services that they receive is paramount."

Tory health spokesperson Miles Briggs said families would welcome the apology but said the findings are “a shocking indictment of mental health services failing some of the most vulnerable people in our society”.

He added that it showed “a culture of NHS staff in Tayside being demoralised and not supported in provided the care that people so desperately need.”

The health board accepted the outcome of the review and the recommendations in full, with chairman Grant Archibald offering his apologies to those who had been affected.

The minister said the Tayside collaborative strategic leadership group has been set up to respond.

Formed of chief executives from Dundee City, Angus and Perth and Kinross Councils, along with the Police Scotland divisional commander for the area, the group has been tasked with implementing a "Tayside-wide strategy and change programme" aimed at mental health.

Ms Haughey said: "The issues identified by the inquiry cannot be resolved by one single agency.

"It's crucial that there is a whole system review of services."

Work is under way to draw up an action plan on how each of the recommendations will be met, she added.

Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon asked for a guarantee from the minister that all recommendations will be met as part of the action plan, asking what could be done if change is not made.

Ms Haughey said: "There is no doubt that there should be no resistance to change and to accepting the recommendations of this independent inquiry and I'm reassured by the reassurances that I've had Tayside collaborative strategic leadership group that they are accepting of that and do want to work together.

"I'd like to reassure Ms Lennon that I will not be taking my eye off the ball in terms of quality and safety in mental health services across Scotland."