BORIS Johnson is expected to announce that the country will move to phase two of the coronavirus action plan tomorrow.

The Prime Minister is to chair a COBRA meeting tomorrow afternoon during which it is anticipated he will announce the UK will begin the 'delay' phase of the four-stage plan to tackle the outbreak.

Until now, the country has still been at level one - 'contain' - however the decision by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to upgrade the virus outbreak to a pandemic means tougher measures may now be introduced.

What does the 'delay' phase involve and what can we expect?

According to the government's outbreak strategy, published on March 3, the 'delay' phase could mean a reduction in large gatherings, school closures, encouragement of home working and a host of other 'social distancing' measures.

According to some experts, moving to the delay phase may not feel so different at first. People who are identified as having the virus will still be isolated, as well as self-quarantine strategies for those who could have come into contact with them. Government officials have warned, however, that 'delay' could mean "the pressures on services and wider society may start to become significant and clearly noticeable"

The Downing Street plan states that the next phase will focus on slowing the spread of the virus in the UK, "lowering the peak impact" and trying to keep it away from the winter season when health boards, hospitals and doctors are at their most stretched.

Official advice, unless we are told otherwise, remains simple: wash your hands often and use the 'catch it, bin it, kill it' strategy if you have a cough or sneeze. This will "help delay the peak of infection" according to the government's plan. Health officials say that they will amend their advice according to the best possible scientific evidence.

What can you do now?

- Wash your hands regularly with soap and hot water, for at least 20 seconds.

- Check trusted health sources for the most up to date guidance. In Scotland this is www.nhsinform.scot

- Follow the latest Foreign Office travel advice when travelling and planning to travel. You can do so here: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice

- Make sure you and your family's vaccinations are up to date to help reduce pressure on the NHS

- If you can, check on elderly relatives and neighbours to make sure they are alright

- Use NHS24 via phone or online, and only visit a hospital if you need to

- Managing the virus for most people who get it will be self-isolation at home, and taking over the counter medication. Medical professionals will be able to advise through NHS24 what the best course of action is for you if you suspect you have the virus

- Keep up to date with the latest information and changes through the Scottish Government or UK Government website and NHS Inform