Aberdeen and Edinburgh have two of the highest gender pay gaps in the UK - while Glasgow has one of the lowest.

A study by jobs site Adzuna found the Granite City was on a par with Norwich in England when it came to pay disparity between men and women at over 50 per cent.

Edinburgh was also in the top five, but Glasgow ranked in the lowest five with just a 17 per cent difference between the sexes.

On Wednesday, chancellor Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons employment among female workers reached a record high between October and December last year at over 72 per cent.

But bosses at Adzuna warned the pay gap was actually increasing in certain parts of the country.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Regrettably, gender pay discrimination is still a huge issue in the UK. It’s particularly worrying to see some areas with a growing pay gap between men and women.

“It may not be possible to close the gap overnight, but there is much more that British businesses can and must do to ensure equal pay. Senior figures within businesses should be asking hard questions and putting in place corrective action in 2020.”

Glasgow placed fourth in the rankings, behind 15 per cent wage gaps in Bradford and Oxford and 16 per cent in Belfast.

However, it was ahead of all other Scottish cities and other major UK hubs including Cardiff, Liverpool and Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Norwich ranked ahead of Cambridge, 49 per cent, Southampton, 43 per cent, Ipswich, 42 per cent and Edinburgh and Derby, both on 41.